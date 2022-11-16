The Missouri Southern women look to continue their hot start.
The No. 19 nationally ranked Lions take an unblemished 4-0 record into this week as they play host to Angelo State. Tip-off is slated for noon on Thursday inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center for MSSU’s home opener.
Picking up where they left off from last season, MSSU opened the year with a pair of statement victories over No. 23 Lubbock Christian and Minnesota — Duluth in the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic in Kansas City.
The Lions, picked to win the MIAA title by both the coaches and media, played in the MIAA/GAC Challenge last weekend and handled Henderson State 74-59 on Friday and upended Harding 68-66 on Saturday.
Angelo State picked up two wins at the WCU Challenge last weekend, besting MSU Denver 80-75 and Western Colorado 66-51 to open the season. The Rambelles are led by 5-foot-9 guard Sawyer Lloyd, who averaged 22 points and eight rebounds en route to being named Lone Star Conference offensive player of the week.
A 5-6 guard, Payton Brown contributed 18 points and five rebounds in the first two contests. Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant and Madeline Stephens are also averaging double digits, 11 and 12.5 points, respectively.
MSSU and Angelo State have met once, with the Lions coming away with the 75-72 victory. Fresh off being named MIAA Player of the Week, Lacy Stokes averages 19 points per game while shooting 37% from the field.
A 6-3 center, Madi Stokes averages a double-double with 14 points and 11.5 rebounds.
The Rambelles, who started 0-8 last season, finished with a 15-13 overall record in coach Alesha Ellis’ first season at the helm.
MSSU men head to Pittsburg State Classic
Entering their first season under coach Sam McMahon, the Lions aim to shake off a slow start.
MSSU, which dropped games to Minnesota State — Mankato and Winona State over the weekend, will play Illinois Springfield on Friday and Quincy on Saturday in the Pittsburg State Classic.
Tip is 5:30 p.m. for both games from John Lance Arena.
Illinois Springfield is off to a 3-0 start after beating Ashland 80-67, Kentucky Wesleyan 70-58 and Hannibal-LaGrange 95-60. The Prairie Stars have three players averaging 10 or more points — Isaiah Esker (11.7), Jordan Rice (10.3) and Jack Weber (10).
Quincy is 0-2 after suffering season-opening losses by scores of 96-87 to Findlay and 86-85 to Cedarville. The Hawks have four players in double figures — Paul Zilinskas (16), Jamaurie Coakley (15), Isaiah Foster (14) and Malik Hardmon (13.5).
Avery Taggart and Sam Thompson average 13 points per game to pace the Lions. Winston Dessesow is close behind at 12.5 points, while Tyriqe Jackson is at nine and Ndongo Ndaw chips in 7.5.
A 6-9 senior forward, Ndaw leads the team with six rebounds and two blocks per game. Parker Long has a team-high three assists per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.