KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The No. 19 Missouri Southern women's basketball team made winning plays down the stretch to knock off No. 23 Lubbock Christian 65-64 to kick off play in the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic on Saturday inside Municipal Auditorium.
Fresh off a narrow 72-70 exhibition setback to Division I Wichita State, the Lions are 1-0 to open the regular season.
The Chaps opened the game with an 18-11 lead after the first quarter. But MSSU used a 24-15 spurt in the second quarter to take a 35-33 advantage at the break.
The Lions built a 53-48 lead at the end of the third quarter and held off Lubbock Christian late for the win.
A Mount Vernon product, Lacy Stokes poured in a game-high 19 points to lead MSSU. She handed out a team-high six assists and pulled down two rebounds.
Former Cassville standout Madi Stokes registered a double-double with 13 boards and 12 points. Newcomer Kryslyn Jones added 10 points with four rebounds, while Amaya Johns contributed eight points.
Kaitlin Hunnicutt and Purdy product Layne Skiles finished with seven and six points, respectively.
The Chaps were led by Grace Foster with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Shaylee Stovall added 14 points, while Reese Schumann rounded out those in double-figures with 10 points.
MSSU is back in action with Minnesota-Duluth at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City to end play in the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic.
