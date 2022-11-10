The 19th ranked Missouri Southern women's basketball team is set to partake in the MIAA/GAC Challenge hosted by Harding with the Lions set to play Henderson State and the hosts this weekend.
MSSU enters the weekend 2-0 after impressive victories over No. 23 Lubbock Christian and Minnesota - Duluth to open the season.
Henderson State went 19-11 last season and made it to the semifinals of the GAC Tournament, losing to Southwestern Oklahoma. The Reddies finished the regular season fourth in the GAC and will be returning leading scorer Ashley Farrar and point guard Sonni Martin as part of 11 returners.
Henderson State was picked to finish third in the preseason GAC Coaches Poll.
Harding went 19-10 last year and made it to the GAC Tournament, losing to Arkansas Tech in the semifinals. The Bisons finished the regular season third in the GAC and will be headlined once again by returning GAC first-team honoree Sage Hawley and were picked to win the GAC in the preseason poll this year.
Mount Vernon product Lacy Stokes leads MSSU with 16 points per game while contributing five assists, three steals and two rebounds. Cassville native Madi Stokes averages a double-double with 12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
Purdy product Layne Skiles and Amaya John contribute eight points per game, while Kaitlin Hunnicutt and Krslyn Jones chip in five.
After this weekend, the Lions play host to Angelo State at noon next Thursday.
