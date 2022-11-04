KANSAS CITY — The No. 19 nationally ranked Missouri Southern women's basketball team will take part in the two-day D2CCA Tip-Off Classic, starting Saturday against Lubbock Christian before taking on Minnesota-Duluth on Sunday.
Both games will be played inside Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium with start times set for 3:30 p.m.
Last season, Lubbock Christian went 28-7 and made it to the South Central Regional, falling in the championship game to West Texas A&M.
This season, the Lady Chaps were picked to finish second in the preseason Lone Star coaches poll. This is the first time in program history as an NCAA member school to not be picked to win their conference.
As a team, Steve Gomez will be looking to lean on Audrey Robertson, Grace Foster and Maci Maddox to step up and fill the void left by All-American Alli Schulte as well as All-LSC performers Ashton Duncan, Channing Cunyus, Laynee Burr and Juliana Robertson.
The Lady Chaps were picked 23rd in the preseason WBCA poll and 13th in the D2SIDA poll this season.
Last season, Minnesota-Duluth went 24-5 and made it to the Central Regional, falling to Nebraska-Kearney in the opening round.
The Bulldogs have won back-to-back regular season NSIC titles and NSIC tournament titles while making four straight appearances to the championship game.
This season, the Bulldogs received votes in the WBCA and D2SIDA polls while being picked to finish second in the preseason NSIC coaches poll. Brooke Olson was picked to be the North Division Player of the Year.
Coming off the fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance, the Bulldogs will lean on Olson and Mesyn Thiesen once again to lead a team that returns all but three players from a season ago.
MSSU, picked to win the MIAA title by both the coaches and media, returns nine players and three newcomers from 2021-22 season.
The Lions will be led by star sophomore Lacy Stokes. The lefty shooter was the first freshman in program history to pick up All-American and All-Region honors last year, along with being the first athlete ever to win the Freshman and Player of the Year in the MIAA's history.
MSSU nearly knocked off Division I Wichita State in its unofficial season opener on Tuesday night. The Shockers got a last-second score to force overtime and held on to defeat the Lions 72-70 in an exhibition contest inside Charles Koch Arena.
