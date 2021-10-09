MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Pittsburg State football team came within striking distance of knocking off the No. 2 ranked team in the country.
The Gorillas scored the game’s first 16 points before Northwest Missouri pulled off a second-half comeback to claim a 20-19 victory on Saturday at Bearcat Field.
Northwest (5-0) has won nine consecutive MIAA games dating back to the 2019 season.
And the rally started thanks to Bearcats sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee, who tossed three touchdown passes to keep Northwest undefeated on the season.
“This is Pitt State and Northwest Missouri State football,” Bearcats head coach Rich Wright said in a release. “Both programs with proud traditions and a lot of history going at it. Our guys showed a lot of resilience, grit and toughness. It was a team win.”
Northwest wide receiver Kaden Davis was Hohensee’s first recipient, a 33-yard touchdown strike to trim PSU’s lead down to 16-7 at the 7:59 mark in the third quarter.
The Gorillas answered with a 31-yard field goal by Cross Holmes to extend the advantage out to 19-7 just four minutes later. But Hohensee connected with Jadon Brady (23 yards) and Davis (8) for touchdown passes as the Bearcats took a one-point lead with 5:15 to play in the game.
And that set up PSU’s final drive.
The Gorillas drove 51 yards in nine plays to put Holmes in prime position for a field goal, but his 44-yard attempt sailed wide left. Following three kneel downs from Hohensee, the Bearcats milked the rest of the clock and secured the victory.
Holmes, who went 4-of-6 on field goals, made his first four attempts from 27, 53, 24 and 31. But the Memphis transfer missed his last two attempts in the fourth quarter.
PSU struck early, scoring on the game’s opening possession. The Gorillas drove 83 yards in 10 plays with quarterback Mak Sexton tossing a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kaizer Newell. The Gorillas added a pair of second quarter field goals to push their lead to 13-0.
The PSU defense limited the potent NWMSU offense to 73 total yards in the first 30 minutes of play, including just 33 rushing yards on 13 carries.
The Gorillas pushed their margin to 16-0 early in the third quarter after linebacker Alex Gaskill snared a tipped ball in NWMSU territory. That drive culminated into Holmes’ third field goal of the game.
PSU out-gained Northwest 368-294 and posted 24 first downs to the Bearcats’ 15. Northwest committed two turnovers, while the Gorillas did not turn it over.
Hohensee went 17 of 23 passing for 199 yards and three touchdowns despite throwing two interceptions. Alec Tatum led the Bearcat receiving core with seven catches for 83 yards.
Northwest linebacker Jackson Barnes led all tacklers with 12 stops. Senior Sam Roberts recorded the game’s only sack.
Sexton completed 24 of 33 passes for 258 yards in the game. Jalen Martin hauled in 13 catches for 127 yards. Tyler Adkins carried the ball 17 times for 53 yards, while Caleb Lewis added 15 touches for 46 yards.
PSU (4-2) was paced by Brandon Mlekus on defense, who made eight tackles. Webb City product Kaden Roy was credited with six stops.
The Gorillas host Lincoln next Saturday at Carnie Smith Stadium.
