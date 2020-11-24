WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Cam Martin tallied 23 points, and Stan Scott drilled a dagger 3-pointer in the last minute as No. 21 Missouri Southern defeated Central Missouri 67-58 on Tuesday night, spoiling the Mules' home opener in front of 600 fans at the UCM Multipurpose Building.
The Lions (3-0) won their first two games by surviving last-second possessions by Central Oklahoma and Newman. This time the finish wasn't as close, but there certainly were some tense moments.
Missouri Southern, ahead 35-21 at the intermission, used an offensive-rebound dunk by RJ Smith and a Kyle Younge jumper to open its biggest lead 39-22 just over a minute into the second half.
But the Mules (0-2) ran off eight straight points in just over two minutes, and they climbed within three points twice, the last time at 52-49 on two Gavin Pinkley free throws with 7:39 left.
Central Missouri never got any closer as Martin scored six straight points with a free throw, a bucket after a drive inside and a 3-pointer. Martin then drew a charging foul on the defensive end, and Winston Dessesow's jumper gave the Lions a 60-50 lead with 4:16 remaining.
The Mules got back within six points late, but Scott's trey gave the Lions a 65-56 cushion with 45 seconds left.
"As the game was winding down, you could see the maturity level of our guys start to show," assistant coach Paul McMahon said on his postgame radio show. "We started to slow down instead of rushing and taking the first shot or getting in a situation where we turn the basketball over. Instead, we would walk the ball up the floor and deliberately get whatever shot we wanted. That's the type of mentality we have to have down the stretch, getting great shots every time down."
Martin's made 8 of 16 field goals, 3 of 4 treys and 4 of 6 free throws for his 23 points, and he collected seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. The 23 points gave him 1,537 for his career, moving him up two spots into eighth place on the Lions' career scoring list. He passed fellow All-American post players Chris Tucker and Keane Thomann, and guard Skyler Bowlin is seventh with 1,664 points.
Dessesow added 15 points and six rebounds for MSSU, and Scott had 12 points off the bench.
Cameron Hunter paced the Mules with 16 points, and Jalen Blaize added 13.
The Lions never trailed in the game, and they shot 45% in the first half while limiting the Mules to 33%.
"You could see we were focused and locked in mentally," McMahon said. "With that group, when we are locked in mentally, there is no telling what we are capable of doing. But we need to have that for 40 minutes. The second half, we got a little lackadaisical as they were making their run."
The Lions shot 46% for the game (26 of 57) to the Mules' 43% (20 of 47, including 11 of 19 to start the second half). The Lions also dominated the rebounding 37-25, including 13-4 off the offensive glass for a 17-7 advantage in second-chance points.
The Lions are back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln.
