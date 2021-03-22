The Missouri Southern softball team was swept by No. 3 Augustana in a doubleheader on Monday inside the Pat Lipira Softball Complex, falling 8-0 in the first game and 11-3 in the second.
The first game saw Augustana (10-2) plate eight runs with two outs in the first inning, giving it the 8-0 advantage that eventually went final after five innings of play.
Southern had runners in scoring position in the first, third and fifth innings. Josie Tofpi and Kristen Wade both went 1 for 2, and Abbey Gann pitched four scoreless innings of relief as she struck out two batters.
The second game had the Lions scoring in the first inning as Yazmin Vargas crossed home plate on a sacrifice grounder by Tofpi. Augustana responded with four runs in the second, one run in the third and one run in the fourth.
Leighton Withers later hit a two-run home run out to right center as the Lions cut the lead to 6-3 after four innings complete. Augustana answered back with five runs in the fifth to win the game by run-rule.
Kara Amos and Abbey Gann pitched 2 1/3 innings apiece in the loss. Withers finished 2 for 2, while Vargas went 2 for 3 and stole a base.
Next up for the Lions is a MIAA conference doubleheader on Friday against rival Pittsburg State at home. First pitch for the first game is set for noon at Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
