The No. 3 Missouri Southern baseball team returns to Warren Turner Field this weekend for an MIAA series against Central Oklahoma.
First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday for game one of a doubleheader.
The Lions (13-2, 7-2 MIAA) sit a game out of first place behind Central Missouri in the MIAA standings and are ranked third in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Division II poll and 10th in the coaches poll. Southern took two-of-three games last weekend at Missouri Western.
The Lions lead the MIAA in doubles, home runs, shutouts, earned run average, strikeout to walk ratio, strikeouts per nine innings and WHIP (walks plus hits per inning). Southern ranks seventh nationally in shutouts, eighth in ERA, ninth in both strikeout to walk ratio and home runs and 10th in doubles and walks allowed per nine innings.
Not only that, the Lions' pitching staff ranks 12th in WHIP and 19th in strikeouts per nine innings.
Southern's school strikeout king Will Bausinger leads the MIAA in complete games while ranking second in strikeouts (41). Zach Parish, the MIAA record holder in strikeouts, paces the league in punchouts (44) while Zac Shoemaker is third (35). The three pitchers also lead the league in starts, Parish is second in ERA and Cole Woods is first in saves (3).
Parish leads Division II in wins and ranks fourth in strikeouts. Bausinger and Shoemaker rank eighth and 16th, respectively, in strikeouts.
Troy Gagan leads the MIAA in home runs and total bases, and he's 12th and 20th nationally in those two categories. Tommy Stevenson is second in the MIAA in doubles.
Jordan Fitzpatrick (.321) and Henry Kusiak (.302) are both hitting over .300 while Kusiak has 10 RBI and Dexter Swims has driven in 11. The Lions are hitting .264 as a team this season.
The Bronchos (7-4, 4-2 MIAA) come into the series after a midweek win at home over Oklahoma Christian. UCO took two-of-three from both Fort Hays State and Emporia State this year in MIAA play. Ryan Harrell leads the offensive attack for UCO with a .400 batting clip, while Kyle Crowl has a team-high three home runs and Garrett Takamatsu has 12 RBI.
Braydon Nelson has a 3-0 record out of the bullpen this year, while Luke Anderson has a team-high 24 strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.