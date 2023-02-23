The two Eagles squads hadn't met yet in the 2022-23 prep basketball campaign.
Entering their Class 2 District 12 girls semifinal game, second-seeded Jasper was 18-8 and third-seeded Pierce City was 14-13.
Pierce City came away with a 61-50 victory at the College Heights Athletic Complex and its leading scorer was senior Madi Tindell with 13 points. Macie Crowther added 11 for the Eagles while senior Olivia Stanphill chipped in 10 more.
Crystal Smith paced Jasper with 15 points while Emersyn Bass scored 14.
Pierce City jumped out to an 18-11 lead after one period behind Tindell's 9 early points. Its lead was 30-24 at the half.
Jasper couldn't get any closer during the third quarter as it faced a 44-32 hole going into the final frame.
Pierce City (15-13) will meet College Heights (16-11) on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the district championship. The Cougars beat the Eagles 50-46 back in December.
