OWASSO, Okla. — The Crowder College baseball team impressively won its two games in the NJCAA South Central District on Friday.
The No. 3 Roughriders (51-6) jolted Delgado Community College of New Orleans 12-2 and No. 9 Eastern Oklahoma State 8-2 at Stigall Field on the campus of Owasso High School.
Crowder spiced its wins by hitting a combined seven home runs in both games and received superb pitching from James Hicks and Kaleb Hill. The Roughriders collected 13 hits against Delgado and 11 against Eastern Oklahoma.
“We had some really big wins early on,” Crowder baseball coach Travis Lallemand said. “We got ourselves out in the Delgado game the first couple of innings. We locked back in approach wise the second time through the lineup and really put up some runs. Our lineup depth is pretty hood. We faced a talented arm in Andrew (Walling) in game two. At one point, I think he punched out seven in a row, but we stuck to our plan.
“We had a couple of at-bats in front of a big swing by Chaz Poppy. Clayton Gray got one out of the yard. We got into their bullpen and put up another four to really secure it, separate ourselves."
Crowder can advance to the NJCAA World Series by beating the winner of Eastern Oklahoma-Delgado that played in the elimination game Friday night. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s incredible, but there’s still one more,” Lallemand said. “I told the kids don’t fall into the trap, ‘Hey, it’s driver seat mode. Don’t fall into that trap. That’s not for us.’ We still have nine innings of baseball to play tomorrow. If we can win, we’re Grand Junction bound. We have to fixate on those nine innings and go play well. Hopefully, we can finish it.”
Jack Stroth, Josh Patrick, Landrey Wilkerson, Frankie Circello and Gray all homered in game one for the Roughriders. Five different individuals collected two or more hits for Crowder, led by Stroth and Gray with three runs driven in each.
Hicks (11-1) tossed all five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. The South Carolina commit struck out three batters and walked only one.
“Our bats were huge, and I think three of the home runs were with two strikes,” Lallemand said. “That’s our identity and who we are. It was good for the kids to relax and know that nothing changes at this level of postseason.”
Game two saw Hill throw a complete game masterpiece on just 95 pitches. The southpaw (10-1) struck out two batters and surrendered two runs on seven hits against a top-10 JUCO offense in Eastern Oklahoma.
Lallemand summed up Hill’s performance as “dominant.”
“Kaleb’s fastball was moving all over the place and he was beating some bats,” Lallemand said. “He did a really nice job of (controlling) pitch count and attacking the zone. One of probably the top five most dominant pitching performances in the postseason I’ve seen in my time at Crowder.”
After being held in check through the first four innings by Walling, the Roughriders broke through with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and never looked back.
Poppy led the way offensively with a 2-for-4 performance with three RBI, while Gavin Glasgow, Jeffry Mercado, Circello, Chambers and Gray drove in runs apiece.
“We knew what (Walling) was trying to do and we had to take away pitches that early in the game we were taking,” Lallemand said. “He was commanding away from each hitter. We went out and took it away from him, got some things elevated and got it out of the yard. He’s an extremely talented kid. He left a couple of balls up and we made him pay for it, but that’s what postseason baseball is about.
“We talked about going into this week. When he misses, you have to go get him because he’s not going to miss much. If you do, you have a chance to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.