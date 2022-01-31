There’s no disputing that Team 56 highlighted the history books of the Crowder College baseball program.
Team 57, perhaps one day, might be right there with it.
“Talent-wise, I think we are as good if not more talented than last year’s team,” said 17th-year Crowder head coach Travis Lallemand, who has led the Roughriders to six Region 16 championships and all three of the program's trips to the JUCO World Series.
“But we still have to learn to play together. We were a little bit older last year. This group has come a long way (since the fall). We are excited going into the season, but obviously there’s some things to work out. There are some jobs to solidify. There is a lot of competition. There is going to be a lot of rotation of players. Everybody wants to play everyday, but hopefully the competition is as good as we think it is and we can rotate the lineup and keep guys fresh for the whole year.”
Crowder, ranked No. 4 nationally among NJCAA Division I squads, opens the season at Labette Community College on Thursday, weather permitting.
The Roughriders finished the 2021 season No. 3 in the country after their first trip to the JUCO World Series since 2017. Crowder, which notched three elimination game victories after a first-round loss, were an impressive 58-8 for the season.
Crowder features a mix of returnees and newcomers this spring. The majority of the returners are in the bullpen, which Lallemand feels is the strongest point of the club.
Veteran relievers Conner Floyd and Jace Presley, joined by Tennessee transfer Reed Metz, will anchor the back end of games for the Roughriders. Lefty Thomas McNabb will also play a role out of the ‘pen.
“We have got a lockdown bullpen,” Lallemand said. “When we get to the back-end with a lead, we are going to be able to hold that up.”
Crowder will have an influx of youth in the rotation. Bentonville West product Maddox Thornton will transition into a starting role and is penciled in as the Roughriders’ Opening Day starter.
Other starting options include Ole Miss transfer Cody Adcock and Arkansas State transfer Josh Albat. Riley Hunsaker, Josh Barnhouse and Brett Gastman impressed during the fall as freshmen and are expected to see time in the rotation.
A starter to watch this spring is LSU signee Jacob Misiorowski, who is one of the top JUCO prospects in the country. He features a mid-90s fastball with a slider and changeup.
“It’s overwhelming,” Lallemand said of Misiorowski’s stuff. “You get in the box and he can overwhelm hitters. We have some different arms. Adcock is a four-pitch mix. Thornton is just a bulldog that comes at you and forces you to deal with the power sinker. He’s topped out at 93. Hunsaker loves to pitch in. He’s an ultra-competitor. The changeup has really developed. The breaking ball is good, but he wants to challenge inside with the ‘ole country hard-ball. It’s a really good mix of arms. Barny the same way. He’s a high spin rate guy, who pitches at the top of the zone really well.
“We can run guys out there that will sit in the upper-80s, low-90s all weekend long. I think the pitching depth is really a highlight.”
On the position side, Crowder was a power-packed offensive club last year. Lallemand doesn’t expect this group to feature as much pop, but he likes the athleticism and noted the defense has improved drastically since the World Series.
Anchoring the offense will be top returnees Landrey Wilkerson (outfield) and Peyton Holt (second base). Wilkerson was a first-team All-American last year and set a single-season school record with 20 long balls, while Holt hit .370 with 11 home runs and 64 driven in.
Wilkerson, now a COVID-sophomore, was set to join Arkansas this spring. Lallemand said he returned to Crowder because of a COVID-19 logjam in the outfield.
“Landrey didn’t start off great and it’s just a competitive market down there, so he’s back,” Lallemand said. “Obviously, he will anchor the middle of the lineup. Holt is another one that is a dynamic, dynamic player.”
The Roughriders’ outfield is rounded out by Clayton Gray and Kentucky transfer Houston King. Freshman Josh Livingston will man third base, while Texas Tech transfer Jackson Cobb will settle in at shortstop.
Holt will lock down second base. At first, Lallemand said there will likely be a rotation, but Josh Patrick will occupy the spot after clubbing 18 home runs last spring. Gavin Glasgow, another returnee, will split time at first and third.
There will be a four-man rotation at catcher with Indiana transfer and Nixa product Joe Reid, Chaz Poppy, Adamo Stornello and Tyler Favretto. Power-hitting Frankie Circello is back and will split duties at designated hitter.
Lallemand also likes what he has seen from COVID-freshman Kenny DiClemente in addition to freshmen Garrett Long and Kaden Zarowny.
The Roughriders open the season at home against Labette at 1 p.m. Saturday, barring weather.
“I don't want to say it's star-studded, but it's an extremely talented roster,” Lallemand said. “We like this group. We think they can compete on a high stage, but they can’t try and match what we did last year. They have to be themselves and go play. I think that’s what you run into every year with the run we had last year. We came up short, so that’s the good thing as far as keeping them motivated to play.
"It could be fun. A lot of arms. A lot of position options. A lot of versatility, and like I said, I think a lot of them are excited to show up and go do it.”
