NEOSHO, Mo. — After notching a pair of statement victories on Opening Day, the No. 4 Crowder College baseball team suffered a setback in its home opener on Friday afternoon.
Outfielder Cooper Combs slugged a pair of home runs and finished with four RBI to power No. 17 Johnson County Community College past the Roughriders 6-3 in a hard-fought game at Neosho High School's turfed Roy B. Shaver Field.
While JCCC salvaged the finale, Crowder took two of three in the series featuring two of the top junior college programs in the country.
On a 2-0 count, Combs' second long ball of the afternoon came after he obliterated an offering to deep left field for a three-run shot to give the Cavaliers a 5-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning.
JCCC picked up an insurance run from Jaxson Wentworth, who launched a solo shot to extend the Cavaliers' lead out to three in the ninth.
The Roughriders didn't go down quietly.
In the bottom half of the ninth, Crowder got the tying run on with one out but Landrey Wilkerson's deep drive to left center-field was caught. Josh Patrick then worked a walk to load the bases, giving Chaz Poppy a chance to come through with the late game heroics.
After falling behind in the count 3-0, JCCC's Maverick Hanna buckled down and punched out Poppy with an offering to earn the save.
The Roughriders drew first blood in the contest after Joe Reid worked a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the first. The Cavaliers' Blake Mozley knotted the score at 1-1 with an RBI single through the 6-hole in the top of the second.
Combs' first home run of the game — an opposite-field shot to right — gave JCC a 2-1 lead in the fifth.
But Josh Livingston ripped an RBI single in the bottom half of the fifth to tie the score once again for Crowder. Then later in the frame, the Roughriders' took their only lead of the ballgame when Josh Patrick launched an RBI double out to the right field fence to make the score 3-2.
Patrick's drive was home run distance, but it fell just short of going over the fence.
Combs went 3 for 4 and also scored two runs to pace JCCC's (1-2) offense. Along with his home run, Wentworth tallied two hits, while Jeremy Rader and Mozley had two hits apiece.
Max Chapman received the start for the Cavaliers, tossing three innings of one-run baseball. He walked five batters and struck out four.
Cole Koonce, the winning pitcher, fanned four while allowing two runs on three hits in four innings.
Crowder was paced by Livingston with three of its four hits. Patrick accounted for the other knock.
Cody Adcock was solid in his start for the Roughriders. He struck out seven batters and allowed one run on four hits in three innings of work. Riley Hunsaker took the loss after giving up four runs on seven hits, while sitting down five via the strikeout.
Jake Wilson followed Hunsaker in relief. He fanned four over 2 2/3 innings of one-run ball.
Crowder hosts Seminole State College at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.