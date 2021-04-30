HILLSBORO, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team split with Jefferson College in Region 16 action on Friday afternoon.
The No. 4 Roughriders (42-6, 24-2 Region 16) suffered a 9-6 setback in game one before claiming the nightcap 11-7.
Game two saw Crowder do the majority of its damage early, plating nine of its 11 runs in the first five frames.
The high-powered Roughrider offense slugged three long balls in the contest — Logan Chambers, Josh Patrick and Landrey Wilkerson. The trio combined to go 5-for-11 with five RBI while Clayton Gray went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Jeffry Mercado added two hits and a run drive in as well.
Connor Floyd was impressive out of the bullpen for Crowder, tossing 3 2/3 scoreless frames. He punched out eight batters. Thomas McNabb started the game and gave up two runs in four innings.
The Roughriders were plagued by four errors in game one. Jefferson scored six of its nine runs in the first three innings.
Jefferson amassed 13 hits in the contest, led by Matthew Albritton with three hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Hesston Gray notched the save, tossing two shutout frames in relief.
Peyton Holt, who homered, went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI to pace Crowder's 10-hit attack. James Hicks took the loss.
The Roughriders play at Jefferson College in a doubleheader, starting at noon Saturday.
