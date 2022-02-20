NEOSHO, Mo. — The No. 4 Crowder College baseball team came away with a split against No. 10 Iowa Western in a doubleheader Sunday at Travis Lallemand Family Field.
After falling 9-3 in the first matchup, the Roughriders recovered well with a 5-4 triumph in the nightcap.
Crowder (5-2) concludes its series with another twinbill against Iowa Western starting at 12:30 p.m. Monday. The finale of the four-game set is slated to follow.
Game two saw the Roughriders pick up their second walk-off victory so far this season.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Peyton Holt came through with the late-game heroics, singling home Houston King for the game's final tally.
Crowder's offense set the tone early as Josh Patrick got the team on the board with a two-run shot in the first inning. Then one inning later, Patrick added an RBI double and Landrey Wilkerson came up with an run-scoring single to pad the Roughriders' lead at 4-0.
The Reivers trimmed the deficit to 4-1 after Jacob Gish came home on a passed ball in the fourth. Iowa Western tied the margin at 4 thanks to a solo shot from Gish and a two-run home run from Marcus Hueshon in the sixth.
But in the ninth inning, King set up Holt's walk-off hit with a one-out double to get Crowder going offensively.
LSU signee and starter Jacob Misiorowski fanned five batters over five one-hit frames for the Roughriders. Riley Hunsaker allowed three runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings in relief, while Reed Metz fanned four batters over 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
Metz was the winning pitcher in game two.
Crowder tallied seven hits in the contest. Holt and Patrick led the way with two hits apiece.
Game one saw the Reivers jump out to an early 5-0 start in the first two innings, which propelled them to the six-run victory.
Iowa Western tallied 11 hits in the first game. Gish went 2 for 2 with three runs driven in, while Trenton Harris produced a two-run single.
Dayvin Johnson and Brady Christensen added solo home runs apiece as well.
On the mound, Evan O'Toole picked up the win for the Reivers. He struck out three batters over three innings of two-run baseball.
Iowa Western's bullpen limited the Roughriders to one run on four hits the rest of the way.
Patrick highlighted Crowder's offense with a solo shot in the fourth. Jackson Cobb and Tyler Favretto accounted for the Roughriders' other scores with RBI groundouts.
Maddox Thornton suffered the loss for Crowder. He gave up six runs on seven hits in three innings of work.
