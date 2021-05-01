HILLSBORO, Mo. — The No. 4 Crowder College baseball team closed out its regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Region 16 foe Jefferson College on Saturday.
The Roughriders, moving to 44-6 overall and 26-2 in region play, picked up a 12-5 win in the first game before claiming a 15-5 win in six innings in the second game.
The regular-season Region 16 champs will open a sub-regional tournament on Friday, playing host to a team yet to be determined in a three-game series at Lallemand Family Field.
CC 12, JC 5
Crowder had a one-run lead through four innings before plating six unanswered to close the game.
Three Roughriders homered in the contest — including Chaz Poppy, Clayton Gray and Frankie Circello. Logan Chambers, Gavin Glasgow, Rod Criss and Gray each tallied two hits, while Glasgow and Gray tallied three RBI apiece.
Crowder totaled 12 hits as a team.
Dylan Carter picked up the win after surrendering five earned runs and 10 hits while striking out three in five innings. Maddox Thornton tossed two shutout innings in relief and gave up just two hits while striking out three.
Jack Rigoni went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored to lead the hitting for Jefferson, which totaled 12 hits.
CC 15, JC 5
A 10-run sixth inning highlighted Crowder’s six-inning run-rule victory in the second game.
The Roughriders trailed by as many as two runs before going on a 13-1 surge in the final three innings.
Peyton Holt and Circello both homered for Crowder, which totaled 11 hits. Holt finished as the team’s leading hitter with a 3-for-3 showing and six RBI. Circello finished 2-for-5 with three RBI, while Chambers finished 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Zach Voss went five innings to pick up the win, limiting Jefferson to three earned runs and three hits while striking out three. Leighton Alexander tossed one inning in relief and allowed one earned run on one hit.
Jefferson tallied four hits, with one apiece coming from Matt Schark, Brayden Eftink, Landon Tenkhoff and Payton Howard.
