OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The 2022 campaign is off to an ideal start for the No. 4-ranked Crowder College baseball team.
The Roughriders (2-0) swept a doubleheader against No. 17 Johnson County Community College by scores of 10-9 and 13-6 Thursday afternoon on the road.
In the opening game, Crowder drew first blood with a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. JCC erupted with six answered runs over the next three innings to take a four-run lead.
The Roughriders trimmed the deficit to 6-4 with a pair of runs in the fifth. After JCC pushed one across in the bottom half of the sixth, Crowder's bats exploded for six runs to take a 10-7 lead in the seventh.
JCC got two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Conner Floyd slammed the door and picked up the save for the Roughriders.
Josh Livingston and Garrett Long led Crowder's offense with a hit and two RBI each. Kaden Zarowny drove in two runs despite going hitless, while Josh Patrick and Frankie Circello accounted for run-scoring hits.
Maddox Thornton got the Opening Day nod for the Roughriders. He allowed five runs (six earned) on six hits in 3 2/3 innings while striking out four batters.
Josh Albat allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits in 1 1/3 innings of work. Reed Metz fanned two in a scoreless frame as well.
In the second game, Crowder led from start to finish in the seven-run triumph.
The Roughriders were buoyed by a 5-0 lead early on. Crowder extended that advantage to 8-0 in the fifth, which proved to be insurmountable in the end.
LSU signee Jacob Misiorowski punched out seven batters over 3 1/3 innings of two-run ball. After Thomas McNabb followed in relief, Josh Barnhouse struck out nine batters in 4 2/3 scoreless frames.
Barnhouse allowed only three hits.
Crowder's offense tallied 12 hits total. Livingston collected a home run and double to finish with three RBI, while Joe Reid launched a two-run blast for the Roughriders.
Adamo Stornello added two hits and as many RBI. Landrey Wilkerson and Jackson Cobb also notched hits and two-RBI games.
Crowder opens its home slate with a doubleheader against Johnson County starting at 1 p.m. Friday at Neosho High School's turfed Roy B. Shaver Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.