NEOSHO, Mo. — The No. 4 Crowder College baseball team bounced back in the best way possible following its first setback of the season.
The Roughriders swept a twinbill against Seminole State College by scores of 16-6 and 7-6, respectively on Tuesday at Travis Lallemand Family Field in Neosho.
Crowder moves to 4-1 on the young season.
Game one saw the Roughriders do Roughrider things, plating across a season-high in runs and hits (15). After falling in an early 3-1 hole, Crowder erupted with 11 runs over the next three frames to pull away.
Arkansas commit Jackson Cobb paced the Roughriders' offense, going 3 for 4 with three runs driven in and two runs scored. Josh Patrick finished with a triple and a double while producing three RBI.
Kenny Diclemente homered and double, totaling two RBI. Clayton Gray hit a solo home run, while Houston King doubled twice and drove home a run.
After Josh Albat went the first two innings, Caleb Hollis followed with two innings of two-run ball in relief. He was the winning pitcher for Crowder.
Jace Presley tossed two scoreless frames to finish it off.
While the opener was lopsided, the nightcap ended in dramatic fashion.
With runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, the left-handed swinging Patrick lined an RBI single to right field to walk it off for the Roughriders.
Patrick, a UNC Charlotte commit, also finished with a triple and double while tallying three RBI to cap off a productive day.
Crowder jumped out to a 6-4 advantage after the third inning, but Seminole tied the margin with two runs in the top of the sixth.
Diclemente added two more hits in the second game, while driving in a run. Josh Livingston also had a run-scoring knock.
The Roughriders' bullpen was lockdown with Ethan Voss, Reed Metz and Conner Floyd hurling the final six innings of work. Voss, who took over for starter Brett Gastman in the third, worked two scoreless frames while striking out two.
Metz allowed two runs on one hit over two innings, but racked up two punchouts. Floyd was nails with five strikeouts in two hitless innings.
Crowder hosts Iowa Western in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.
