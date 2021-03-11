ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Southern baseball team added to its case at being one of the best teams in the country.
The Lions swept a doubleheader at Missouri Western on Thursday, winning 8-6 in the opener and 13-1 in the nightcap in seven innings.
Southern (13-1, 7-1 MIAA) got a win in game one from Zach Parish, and Cole Woods picked up the save. Zac Shoemaker recorded the win in game two, and Scott Duensing, Jacob Davis and Jeremiah Kennedy combined to hold the Griffons to one hit in relief.
The Lions drew first blood in the opener when Tommy Stevenson belted a two-run home run in the first. Troy Gagan added a two-run blast in the third to make the score 4-0.
Henry Kusiak singled home Grant Harris in the fourth inning, while Clay Milas and Dexter Swims then knocked home Stevenson and Swims in the fifth to put the Lions up 7-0.
Missouri Western (2-11, 1-7) scored a pair of runs before Southern added an unearned run to lead 8-2 going to the bottom of the sixth. The Griffons added four more runs, but Woods held on for the save.
Gagan was 3 for 5 with a home run, while Stevenson was 2 for 4 with a home run and two runs. Kusiak scored a pair of runs.
The Lions had all of the momentum in the second game. Southern picked up an unearned run in the first and got another run in the third off a home run from Jordan Fitzpatrick to make the score 2-0.
The Griffons scored a run in the third, but that would be all they got.
The Lions exploded for eight runs in the fourth, highlighted by a three-run blast from Fitzpatrick — his second of the game. Kusiak produced a two-run single while Matt Miller added an RBI via a hit by pitch.
Southern scored two more runs in the sixth off RBIs from Stevenson and Milas, and Joe Kinder picked up an RBI double in the seventh for the game's final tally.
The two teams play a single game at 1 p.m. Friday.
