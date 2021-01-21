Pittsburg, Kan. —The University of Nebraska-Kearney women's basketball team used a 10-0 fourth quarter rally to overcome a six-point deficit and rally to earn a 57-53 victory over Pittsburg State on Thursday night at John Lance Arena.
PSU fell to 8-4 on the season and the loss snapped its seven game winning streak that dated back to Dec. 3, 2020. The Gorillas previous loss came at home in a 80-76 decision to Rogers State.
The unbeaten and No. 4 nationally-ranked Lopers trailed 47-41 with 7:44 remaining in the game, but UNK (11-0) scored the game's next 10 points to go up 51-47 on two free throws by Trinity Law with 5:25 to go.
After PSU's Kaylee DaMitz nailed one of two free throws with 5:07 left in regulation, the Gorillas (8-4) failed to score again until Tristan Gegg hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining on the clock.
Gegg poured in a team-leading 18 points to pace PSU, while DaMitz added 12 points and Maya Williams had 10. Elisa Backes posted a double double with game highs of 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lopers.
PSU women hosts MIAA rival Fort Hays State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
UNK MEN 85, PSU 75
Jake Walker poured in a game-high 30 points to power UNK past PSU in the men's game.
UNK (5-7) knocked down 12 3-pointers as a team and shot 58% (34-58) from the floor overall in the contest. Walker made 12 of 23 shots, including six 3s, to lead the way. Cedric Johnson added 18 points while Myles Arnold had 16 and Austin Luger scored in 11.
The Gorillas (5-7) received a team-high 16 points from Quentin Hardrict Jr. and 14 from Ryan Pippins. R.J. Lawrence chipped in nine points and Cameron Huefner added eight. PSU shot 41% (28-68) from the field.
PSU men hosts MIAA rival Fort Hayes State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
