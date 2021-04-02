Missouri Southern received another dazzling performance from lefty ace Zach Parish, but the game went sideways in the ninth inning.
In a matchup between two of the MIAA baseball heavyweights, No. 4 Central Missouri came alive, scoring three runs in the ninth to top No. 10 Missouri Southern 5-2 on Friday afternoon at Warren Turner Field.
“You can’t give up three runs in the ninth and expect to win,” Lions head coach Bryce Darnell said. “I thought up until the ninth we played great. Parish was outstanding. We just weren’t able to finish it off in the ninth.”
At 123 pitches, Parish started the ninth for Southern. He surrendered a leadoff walk to Erik Webb on a 3-2 count, and Darnell went to his bullpen, bringing on righty Logan Vanwey.
Vanwey issued a walk to Dusty Stroup on a 3-2 count, putting the Mules in prime position to take the lead. With runners on first and second and nobody out, Harrison Schnurbusch delivered with an RBI single to right-center field to break the tie and give UCM its first lead since the first inning.
Alex Madera dropped down a safety squeeze bunt up the third-base line to score Stroup and increase the Mules' advantage to 4-2. After Vanwey was replaced by Cole Woods, Cole Taylor came through with an RBI single through the right side to extend UCM’s lead to 5-2.
Evan Rathburn, who has not allowed a run in nine outings for the Mules, retired the Lions on two groundouts and a popup to earn his sixth save of the season.
The Mules struck first when Webb deposited a 3-2 offering from Parish over the left-field wall for a home run.
The Lions threw a haymaker right back, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead.
Tommy Stevenson produced a sacrifice fly to right field to plate Jordan Fitzpatrick, and Henry Kusiak singled home Troy Gagan. But Wolverton crushed a hanging breaking ball from Parish, tying the game at 2-2 in the third.
After the two mistake pitches, Parish retired 18 of his last 20 batters while tying a season-high with 13 strikeouts. But he suffered his first loss in seven decisions this season.
“Parish pitched really well,” Darnell said. “You would think we would have to do a little more offensively to support him. Parish was great. Hats off to him. Hats off to those guys for making us pay for our mistakes in the ninth.
“We had bases loaded and one out in the first and didn’t get a run after that after scoring two. Their pitcher is good. He was giving us a chance to extend our lead a little bit. We weren’t able to do it. Credit to him for getting out of it, but at the same time, we need to try and get a run there.”
Mason Green threw six solid innings for UCM, allowing two earned runs while limiting Southern to only five hits. The Mules bullpen (Hunter Little, Chase Plymell and Rathburn) combined for three shutout frames.
The Lions host Central Missouri in a doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“They are a good team and our guys will be ready to go,” Darnell said. “Tomorrow’s a new day. We will be ready to hook it up tomorrow. We approach it like any other series. Win or lose the next two games, there’s still a lot of baseball to be played. We want to be playing our best at the end. At the same time, this is a good team. We are a good team, so it’s a fun series.”
