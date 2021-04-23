ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The fifth-ranked Crowder College baseball team split a doubleheader with St. Charles Community College on Friday afternoon in Region 16 action.
The Roughriders fell to St. Charles 5-3 in game one, ending their winning streak at 32 games. Crowder bounced back in the best way possible with a 10-2 victory to take three-of-four in the series.
The Roughriders (41-5, 23-1 Region 16) travel to Jefferson College for a doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m. Friday.
ST. CHARLES 5, CROWDER 3
A quick offensive start enabled St. Charles to jump out to a 4-0 start, scoring all of its runs in the opening frame.
Bryce Mayer picked up the win after tossing six innings, limiting the Roughriders to three runs and four hits while striking out nine. Spencer Smith notched the save with a scoreless seventh.
St. Charles recorded only three hits — one of the extra-base variety — off the bat of Tyler Hedtkamp. He went 2-for-4 with a single, home run and four RBI.
Logan Chambers paced Crowder at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Landrey Wilkerson accounted for the Roughriders' run production, driving in all three runs.
Dylan Carter suffered the loss for Crowder. He allowed five runs on two hits in 4 1/3 innings.
CROWDER 10, ST. CHARLES 2
The Roughriders exploded for seven runs in the seventh and eighth innings to build an eight-run advantage.
Crowder, tallying 10 hits in the contest, was led offensively by Trey Harris and Wilkerson. The duo combined to go 4-for-8 with a double, home run and three RBI.
Chambers and Rod Criss each had two-run hits apiece, while Gavin Glasgow, Clayton Gray, Jack Stroth and Ian Ortiz logged hits each.
Thomas McNabb started for the Roughriders, fanning four batters over two scoreless innings. Cole Agemy and Reece Lang covered the final six innings, allowing two runs on two hits. Both combined to whiff 12 batters.
