NEOSHO, Mo. — For the third straight game, the Crowder baseball team scored 20 or more runs.
For the 21st straight game, the Roughriders have came out on the winning side.
Crowder (29-4) romped past Connors State 23-4 at home on Tuesday afternoon.
The Roughriders amassed 19 hits while Jeffry Mercado, Peyton Holt, Landrey Wilkerson, Rod Criss and Chaz Poppy all had at least two hits.
Mercado scored a game-high four times, while Holt went 2 for 4 with three runs, a home run and two RBI. Wilkerson went a perfect 3 for 3 with a double, triple and home run, finishing with four RBI.
Criss, who homered and doubled, tallied four RBI. Poppy went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBI, while Gavin Glasgow accounted for Crowder's fourth and final long ball.
Zach Voss, the winning pitcher, went five innings and gave up one unearned run on five hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
The Roughriders travel to St. Louis Community College for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Thursday.
