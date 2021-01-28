GRANBY, Mo. — East Newton boys basketball coach Kyle Fields was almost speechless when asked to describe his team’s run over the last month.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Fields said. “I’m really proud. They deserve it. They’ve played this game for a long time. They love playing with each other and they’ve got great attitudes. It’s just a group that’s very deserving.”
And that group extended the Patriots’ (18-1) impressive winning streak to 12 straight games with a 66-50 victory over Joplin (10-7) on Friday night at East Newton High School. Class 4 No. 5 East Newton is now 9-0 against higher classification schools this season.
Lucas Kimbrough (21) and Kyson Lahman (18) combined for 39 points to pace the way for the Class 4 No. 5 Patriots.
“We stayed the course,” Fields said. “I thought we defended really well, especially in the first half. We handled the pressure pretty well for the most part. We just had to play strong with the ball and just stay the course. I thought we did that. They showed passion. They have really come a long way. Not only in basketball and their skills, but just in their overall passing and their grit. I’m really proud of our group.”
Lahman was a dominant presence inside early, pouring in 10 first quarter points to lead the Patriots to a 17-8 advantage. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound center, scored in a variety of ways, including off a smooth mid-range jumper, baby hook with his back to the basket and a turnaround jumper.
“He’s tough,” Field said. “He does so many things for us. He’s tough in the paint. He’s hard to guard. He steps out and shoots it. He had a heck of a game.”
“I told our kids before the game, ‘No. 30 may not be the most athletic player, but he’s probably the most skilled and savvy big guys we’ve played all year,’” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer added. “He’s really good at positioning and knows how to get to his left shoulder. Strong. He buries you right at the basket and does a great job using his body.”
Both teams exchanged buckets in the second quarter until Always Wright came up with a layup at the buzzer to make it 28-21 at the break. With East Newton’s going with an extended zone in the third quarter, Always Wright cut the deficit to 41-36 at the 0:56 mark with a 3-pointer from the volleyball line.
But a Killion jumper from the left wing rolled in to increase the Patriots lead out to 43-36 entering the fourth quarter.
From there, East Newton pulled away. The Patriots opened the final frame on a 8-0 run to stretch their lead to 51-36 with 6:39 to go. Kimbrough accounted for six of those points during that stretch off a 3 and a three-point play.
“I think Lucas played exceptional tonight,” Fields said. “His defensive assignment and he really got down and guarded — he played hard on Always. And then he gave us a lift on the offensive end. Usually with players one thing kind of gives, it didn’t give for him tonight. His energy was great on both ends.”
Also for East Newton, Gabe Bergen had 11 points. Always Wright led the Eagles with 16 points while Dante Washington had 12 and All Wright added eight.
“East Newton’s a really good team,” Hafer said. “There’s a reason why they’re 18-1. Solid group of kids. Kyle does a great job. We struggled with a lot of what we struggled with throughout the year — points in the paint and we guard the ball. A lot of times early on, especially how they stretched it out, they’d go strong to the basket and wouldn’t make the first one, but the guy who shot it would get it right back for an easy one.
"For us, it’s about toughness. We’ve got a great that’s battling themselves a little bit. They’re capable of it. I know they are. We’re going to continue to challenge them to do that. As we mature and can accept some of those things, they will see a lot of success.”
East Newton plays at Cassville at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Joplin hosts Carthage at 7:30 Tuesday.
"We got to continue to get better," Fields said. "We have to stay hungry. Can't get satisfied. It's been a fun ride, but we're not ready for it to end."
