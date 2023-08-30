The NCAA football season's Week 1 slate gets underway Thursday night with a matchup of No. 14 Utah and unranked Florida. That game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Week 1 this year features a lot of games you may not even care to turn the television on for, but there is a game on Sunday you will definitely want to tune in for if you're at home.
That is a top-10 matchup between No. 5 Louisiana State and No. 8 Florida State. Both teams are coming off 10-win seasons and return plenty of talent. This game should have college football fans ready to get the season underway.
Now, here's the entire Week 1 slate before I give you my predictions for the week:
THURSDAY
Florida at No. 14 Utah: The Gators upset Utes in the swamp to open the 2022 season. They won't go on the road and do it this year.
SATURDAY
Arkansas State at No. 20 Oklahoma: OU had some turmoil in a not-so-great season last year. They start strong here.
Virginia at No. 12 Tennessee: The Volunteers should have no trouble here.
Colorado at No. 17 Texas Christian: TCU might get tested by the Buffaloes and new head coach Deion Sanders. But I think the Horned Frogs handle business.
Mercer at No. 22 Ole Miss: Mercer shouldn't even get a sniff of the Rebels. Lane Kiffin says his bunch has their hands full. Is he just being nice?
Portland State at No. 16 Oregon: Portland State should be glad they don't have to leave the state of Oregon for this one. Ducks fly to a win.
No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana: The Buckeyes are favored by 30 points and that might be a low spread. Ohio State wins by a lot.
Boise State at No. 10 Washington: Michael Penix Jr. is looking to lead the Huskies to a PAC-12 title in his final season. It all starts here. Boise State won't be a cupcake. Expect a little bit of a test here.
Rice at No. 11 Texas: The Longhorns have high expectations this year. A lot of folks have put them on a pedestal already. They can show us just how dominant they are against the Owls here. Texas by four touchdowns.
Tennessee State at No. 13 Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish might've had a tougher opponent in their 42-3 Week 0 win over Navy. Moving on.
Buffalo at No. 19 Wisconsin: The Badgers will be in the top 10 before this season is said and done. Buffalo may not score 10 points here.
UT Martin at No. 1 Georgia: They're the best team in the country. The Skyhawks won't hang with the Bulldogs.
Nevada at No. 6 USC: Nothing like beginning your season with San Jose State and then Nevada as a Heisman candidate. Caleb Williams and the Trojans roll to 2-0.
Southeast Missouri State at No. 16 Kansas State: The Wildcats will take this one with ease. SEMO is a good FCS team. But KSU is a good Big 12 team.
New Mexico at No. 23 Texas A&M: I'm not sure exactly how good, but the Aggies will be competitive in the SEC this year. The Lobos won't steal this one on the road.
Middle Tennessee State at No. 4 Alabama: Not No. 1 to start the year? Nick Saban doesn't care. The Crimson Tide will still roll these guys in Week 1.
West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State: West Virginia isn't going to win very many games this year. So, playing in Happy Valley in Week 1 isn't a recipe for the Mountaineers to get a win.
South Alabama at No. 24 Tulane: Tulane is being given 6.5 points. I'd take South Alabama on that line and I'll even take them in the game. The Jaguars shock the Green Wave coming off a hangover from their 12-win season and bowl win over USC.
SUNDAY
No. 18 Oregon State at San Jose State: The Spartans ran into a freight train in Week 0 in USC. The Beavers won't be that tough, but they'll run away in the second half.
MONDAY
No. 9 Clemson at Duke: Clemson had some struggles last year. Are they resolved? We will find out. Duke will be a test, but the Tigers will escape Durham, North Carolina 1-0.
MY PICKS
LOCK PICK
East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan: Jim Harbaugh has Michigan among college football's best. The Wolverines will be ready for Week 2 by halftime of this one on Saturday.
UPSET
No. 21 North Carolina at South Carolina: Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks get to spoil the TarHeels' season opener and Drake Maye's early shots at a Heisman trophy on Saturday. Rattler, on the other hand, will be making a case for himself as a Heisman candidate.
BIG GAME
No. 5 LSU at No. 8 Florida State: The Seminoles return quarterback Jordan Travis and running back Trey Benson from a strong 2022 offense. LSU returns many players and looks to have a strong defense. In this one, I'm going to take the offense and the home team. Florida State sneaks away from the Tigers in a low-scoring game on Sunday.
