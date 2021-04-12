NEOSHO, Mo. — The winning streak remains alive.
The No. 5 Crowder College baseball team (33-4) completed the four-game sweep of St. Louis Community College on Sunday afternoon, picking up wins by scores of 12-5 and 13-12.
The Roughriders winning streak stretches out to an impressive 25 games.
But Crowder had to mount a massive rally in game two. Facing a 12-7 hole heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Roughriders plated six runs in the final frame to walk-off and keep the streak afloat.
Frankie Circello provided the dagger for Crowder with a two-run, walk-off double in the ninth.
Crowder fell behind 8-1 in the middle innings, but outscored St. Louis 6-4 to chip into the deficit before the magical ninth.
Logan Chambers and Trey Harris paced the Roughriders at the plate, going a combined 5-for-8 with two doubles, one home run and four RBIs. Rod Criss had a home run, while Jeffry Mercado, Landrey Wilkerson, Gavin Glasgow, Clayton Gray and Circello logged at least one hit and recorded an RBI.
Breven Yarbro was the winning pitcher, striking out two over one inning of work. He gave up one earned run on two hits.
Crowder controlled game one for the majority of the contest, erupting for seven runs in the fifth to pull away for the seven-run win.
The Roughriders tallied 11 hits in the game. Chambers led the way with a 4-for-4 performance, smacking two doubles and a home run while finishing with four RBIs. Mercado finished 2-for-4 with four RBI as well, while Josh Patrick and Ian Ortiz had the final run-scoring hits.
Dylan Carter fanned seven batters over 4 1/3 innings of three-run ball. The bullpen duo of Caleb Hollis and Conner Floyd finished it off, allowing only one run over the final 2 2/3 frames.
Crowder faces Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Joe Becker Stadium.
