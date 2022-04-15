NEOSHO, Mo. — The versatility of Crowder College baseball team’s offense has been on display in its series against St. Charles.
First on Thursday night, the Roughriders boasted a big offensive day to take the series opener 14-7.
And then on Friday, Crowder used a combination of the long ball and situational baseball to sweep a doubleheader from St. Charles by scores of 9-6 and 4-2 at Lallemand Family Field.
The Roughriders have a chance to sweep the four-game set as they play at noon Saturday, which is the team’s Autism Awareness game. Ranked No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division I polls, Crowder has now won 13 straight games and is 39-8 overall with an impressive 22-1 mark in Region 16 action.
“It shows our versatility,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “We can score runs in a lot of different ways. We don’t have to have the long ball like last year. We pretty much relied on that to score and now we can score in multiple ways. We have some athletes and can rotate a lot of different guys in there.
“The guys are coming through. They are taking advantage of the opportunity. That’s fun as a coach. Last year, it was the same lineup everyday. That’s not a bad thing, but rotating people keeps everybody more engaged. I think they are enjoying it a lot this year.”
CC 9, SCCC 6
Home runs and timely hitting enabled the Roughriders to secure a three-run victory in the opener.
The Cougars received a big boost as Spencer Hunter blasted a three-run shot to tie the game at 6 in the top of the fourth.
But Crowder answered back as a go-ahead RBI double from catcher Chaz Poppy propelled the hosts to the lead in the fifth. Then one inning later, Frankie Circello came through with a two-run single to extend the Roughriders’ advantage to three.
Crowder’s bullpen, as usual, was nails. In relief of Cody Adcock, Reed Metz and Jace Presley hurled a combined 2 2/3 shutout frames.
Metz was the winning pitcher, while Presley notched the save.
“They are a good offensive club,” Lallemand said. “But if you can separate yourself on the scoreboard early, it’s tough to play offense. We did that last night and in game one.”
After St. Charles took an early 2-0 lead, Josh Livingston got the Roughriders on the board with a solo shot. Leadoff hitter Clayton Gray knotted the score up with a sacrifice fly, while Josh Patrick belted a two-run home run to give Crowder a 4-2 lead.
Peyton Holt capped the Roughriders’ five-run second with a solo shot as the advantage grew to three. The Cougars got one back in the third as an RBI single from Jonah Wichman trimmed the deficit to 5-3.
Livingston, a freshman, collected another solo home run in the bottom half of the third as Crowder reclaimed a three-run lead. He scored three runs on the day as the Roughriders tallied 10 hits in the opener.
Patrick and Poppy added a pair of hits as well.
CC 4, SCCC 2
Crowder didn’t have to play catchup in game two as it leaned on strong pitching and opportunistic offense to lead the way.
The Roughriders drew first blood in the second. Patrick turned on a 3-2 fastball from St. Charles starter Brady Heinzman, singling through the right side to drive in Livingston.
Not done yet, Holt then muscled a pitch out to left field for a two-run single as Crowder pulled in front 3-0.
The Roughriders did a little manufacturing as it took a 4-0 lead in the third. Kenny DiClemente worked a leadoff walk and promptly took third base on a heads up play when Livingston grounded out to second.
One batter later, Jackson Cobb lofted a flyball to the outfield for a sacrifice fly.
"We had three hits on the day, but we took advantage and had some key at-bats,” Lallemand said. “That’s situational baseball.”
LSU signee Jacob Misiorowski was his normal self as scouts filled the bleachers behind home plate evaluating his power-packed right arm. The Grain Valley product struck out seven batters and gave up two runs on four hits to go with three walks.
St. Charles finally got to him in the fifth when Blayne Yarger launched a solo shot to cut the score to three. Misiorowski hit the next batter and was pulled after that as Aurora product Gage Singer came on and limited the damage to one as an RBI groundout from Ryan Frazier trimmed the deficit to two.
Crowder’s bullpen locked it down the rest of the way. Singer gave way to Conner Floyd, who struck out two of three batters in a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
“Our pitching made it hold up and the bullpen is the bullpen,” Lallemand said. “They got into situations with the bases loaded. Gage gives up a ground ball on a 5-3. It’s not hit hard enough to go to the plate and you say, ‘Ok, they will take their knocks there.’ We got out of that situation and did a great job.”
Gray, Patrick and Holt accounted for the Roughriders hits in the finale of the twinbill.
