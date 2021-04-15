KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Crowder baseball team continued to impose its will on Region 16 teams.
The No. 5 Roughriders (36-4, 18-0 Region 16) dominated Metropolitan Community College on Thursday afternoon, claiming a doubleheader sweep by scores of 12-3 and 11-0.
Crowder jump out to a 4-2 lead in the middle innings in game one against Metropolitan. The Roughriders erupted for eight runs in the seventh to end with an exclamation point.
Five different individuals put together multi-hit efforts — Logan Chambers, Josh Patrick, Jeffry Mercado, Landrey Wilkerson and Trey Harris. Mercado led the way with three hits and as many runs driven in, while Patrick homered.
James Hicks, a South Carolina commit, went the distance. He fanned seven batters over seven strong innings, allowing three runs on six hits.
Game two saw the Roughriders do their damage in the middle innings.
Crowder featured a well-balanced offensive attack once again as four players amassed two or more hits. Harris drove in a game-high three runs on two hits, while Logan Chambers had two hits and as many RBI.
Patrick hit a long ball for the second straight game, finishing with three hits and two RBI.
Kaleb Hill struck out six batters over five one-hit frames.
Crowder hosts Metropolitan Community College in a doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.