SENECA, Mo — A game between two ranked high school teams had the potential to be a barn-burner of a game and Friday night’s matchup between Class 2 No. 1 Lamar and No. 5 Seneca lived up to the billing.
The 4-0 Indians rallied from behind not once but twice to beat the Tigers 36-33 in this thrilling Big 8 Conference matchup.
This fourth game of the season marked the first time any team had even scored on 3-1 Lamar let alone challenged them for four quarters.
“We made too many mistakes to win the football game,” said Tigers coach Jared Beshore. “It was as simple as that. I think we shot ourselves in the foot in a lot of situations, didn’t play very good situational football and ultimately that’s what costs you in close games against really good football teams.”
Lamar junped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on drives of 64 and 61 yards, but Seneca responded in the second frame.
Seneca drove 65 yards to start the second quarter and ended Lamar’s 13-quarter scoreless streak with a touchdown with 6:22 left in the quarter to cut the lead to 14-7.
Seneca’s defense forced a Lamar fumble on the second play of the next drive and the Indians drove 42 yards to score their second touchdown, but the extra point kick clanged off the upright to leave the Indians trailing 14-13.
Seneca’s defense held again to send the two teams into the locker rooms with that score.
“If there’s something that I take away from tonight it’s probably that, our kids fall down 14-0 right off the bat to the number one team in the state and I think we had a choice to make,” said Seneca coach Cody Hilburn. “It would have been real easy for our kids to fold up and say they’re the number one team in the state, it is what it is.
“Instead we bowed our back and went down and scored, then our defense forces a turnover and we scored again to get right back in it. That speaks a lot for our kids.”
Seneca scored first in the second quarter when the Indians defense forced Lamar to punt from the Tigers 29 on fourth down-and-20. The ball sailed over the punter’s head and he sprinted back to the goal line to try to snag it, but Seneca’s Jackson Marrs was charging the punter and hit him on the goal line.
“All week our defensive coordinators has been saying that they have bad snaps all the time on punts and we need to get back there and block it or get the ball,” Marrs said. “I ran all the way back to the end zone and hit the punter in the end zone and he fumbled. He was trying to pick it up in the end zone, and I hit him and the ball came out and I jumped on the ball.”
Lamar came back to tie the game on a 33-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Joel Beshore to knot the score at 21.
The fourth quarter of the game featured some crazy plays and the teams battled back and forth until the clock showed zero.
The quarter started with Seneca junior quarterback Gavyn Hoover, facing third down-and-10 yards to go, throwing the ball two handed like a shot-put with a Lamar defender holding his waist, to Marrs who took the ball 38 yards for the touchdown and the 28-21 lead after the PAT kick.
Lamar starts driving from its own 35 after Seneca’s kickoff sailed out of bounds, but appears to be stalled with fourth down-and-6 yards to go on Seneca’s 49 yard line.
But Lamar’s Beshore dropped into punt formation, then creeped up on the line of scrimmage to take the ball like a shotgun snap and throw to Senior tight end Cameron Sturgell for the 49-yard touchdown. The point after kick was no good leaving Lamar trailing by one with 9:04 left in the game.
Lamar held Seneca on its next possession and took the ball back when a Seneca fourth down pass fell incomplete from Lamar’s 42 yard line.
The Tigers then drove 58 yards in six plays, keyed by a 32-yard run by Beshore to set Lamar up on the Seneca 16. Two plays later, Beshore again took the ball on Seneca’s 10 yard line and ran to the end zone for the score.
The two-point attempt failed leaving Lamar with a 33-28 lead with 2:33 left in the game.
Seneca got a great kickoff return that set them at Lamar’s 42 yard line.
Hoover hit Ethan Altic for a nine-yard gain but Marrs was tackled for a two-yard loss and Hoover missed on the third down pass setting up fourth down-and-3 yards to go for the Indians.
The game looked like it might be over when Hoover’s fourth down pass fell incomplete, but officials threw a flag and called Lamar for pass interference and moved the ball to Lamar’s 36-yard-line.
On the very next play, Hoover hit Altic for a 36-yard touchdown pass, then completed the two-point pass to take a three-point lead with 56 seconds left in the game.
Lamar managed to convert on fourth down-and-9 on its final drive but the clock ran out on the Tigers before they could take advantage.
Seneca plays at Monett next Friday while Lamar hosts East Newton.
