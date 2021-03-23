NEOSHO, Mo. — The explosive Crowder College offense keeps producing.
Behind eight extra-base hits, the No. 6 Roughriders (19-4, 4-0 Region 16) defeated Neosho County Community College 15-6 on Tuesday afternoon at Crowder’s campus.
The Roughriders have won 11 straight games dating back to March 6.
Crowder took a 3-0 lead after three innings of play. That advantage ballooned to an insurmountable 12-0 after the sixth inning.
The Roughriders banged out 13 hits, paced by six Crowder hitters that posted multihit efforts: Logan Chambers, Landrey Wilkerson, Gavin Glasgow, Frankie Circello, Adamo Stornello and Trey Harris.
Wilkerson finished 2 for 5 with a home run, double and four runs driven in. Circello doubled twice and had as many RBIs while Stornello and Harris had a pair of RBIs.
Rod Criss hit a three-run home run for Crowder as well.
Caleb Hollis, the winning pitcher, went four innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits. He struck out three. Chandler Ashby (two innings), Jace Presley (one), Breven Yarbro (one) and Connor Floyd (one) finished it off in relief.
