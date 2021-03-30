NEOSHO, Mo. — The No. 6 Crowder College baseball team has not dropped a game in 26 days.
The Roughriders (24-4) continued their torrid stretch of play on Tuesday afternoon with a 14-12 victory over Fort Scott Community College.
The win vaulted Crowder's winning streak to 16 games.
Both teams were hot at the plate, combining for 24 hits in the contest. But the Roughriders were a little hotter, amassing 13 hits.
Crowder took a 5-2 lead after three innings of play. Fort Scott erupted with seven runs in the fourth to take a 9-5 lead. The Roughriders outscored Fort Scott 9-4 the rest of the way.
Crowder had two home runs, with one coming from Logan Chambers and the other from Landrey Wilkerson. Chambers finished 4 for 6 with three RBIs and two runs while Wilkerson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
Frankie Circello and Rod Criss each had two RBIs for the Roughriders.
The Roughriders' pitching staff overcame a slow start, allowing only one earned run over the final 3 2/3 innings. Jace Presley pitched two shutout innings while Cole Agemy and Tanner Norris combined for a scoreless inning. Breven Yarbro gave up one run in the ninth, but buckled down and notched the save.
Crowder hosts State Fair in a doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m Thursday.
