FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The Crowder College baseball team proved in a big way why its offense ranked among the best in the country last season.
The No. 6 Roughriders (8-3) scored a season-high 17 runs and tallied 11 hits as a team to rout Fort Scott Community College 17-5 on Tuesday afternoon.
Leading the offensive onslaught, Arkansas transfer Clayton Gray, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. He also swiped a base.
Peyton Holt collected a pair of hits and drove in three while Gavin Glasgow produced two run-scoring hits. Leadoff man Logan Chambers went 3-for-6 with a two-bagger, one RBI and came around to score twice.
Josh Patrick also drove in two off a double. Adamo Stornello and Ricardo Sanchez accounted for the final two RBI for Crowder.
On the mound, Tanner Norris received the starting nod for Crowder and he made the most of the opportunity. The Willard product fanned eight batters over four three-hit frames.
Norris gave way to Caleb Hollis, who threw the final three innings. He gave up five earned runs on as many hits. A silver lining to his outing was eight punchouts.
FSCC falls to 5-3 on the season.
The Roughriders return to Neosho for five straight home games, starting with Johnson County Community College at 2 p.m. Thursday.
