NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder baseball team’s hard-hitting offense showed up from the opening batter — quite literally.
In the first inning, leadoff man Logan Chambers fouled off a pitch that sailed back behind home plate and shattered a light on the pole that stands on the third-base side at Lallemand Family Field, sending small pieces of debris into the stands.
While they may be out a light, the No. 6 Roughriders weren’t short on offense. Crowder’s offense (46-6, 28-2 Region 16) exploded with 14 hits (seven of the extra-base variety) and worked 14 walks to romp past Three Rivers 21-2 on Saturday afternoon in sub-regional action.
The pressing question after the game: Will Chambers be billed for a new light?
“No, I think we’ll be good,” Roughriders coach Travis Lallemand said with a laugh. “They put these lights in probably the most precarious positions. It’s one of those things where whoever set those in there … I’m glad they did because we have lights obviously, but we could have moved them down a little bit. That’s right in foul ball alley.”
Top-seeded Crowder advances to the Region 16 Championships and plays No. 4 Metropolitan at 1 p.m. Thursday at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
The Roughriders’ offense scored in all five innings against Three Rivers, plating one in the opening half frame, eight in the second, nine in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
“When they are clicking, they are dangerous,” Lallemand said. “They put up crooked innings in a hurry. There’s a mix of power and speed. They’re good baserunners. They are disciplined, good two-strike hitters. We have sputtered a little bit on the road from what we’re used to, but it’s nice to get back to that the last two days and put up some runs.”
Clayton Gray and Josh Patrick both flirted with the cycle as Gray finished a home run short and all Patrick needed was a double. The duo went a combined 6-for-7 with a double, two triples, one home run, seven RBI and seven runs scored.
“It’s a blast hitting, especially when you see the energy in the dugout and the bats are rolling,” Gray said. “I mean, everybody is feeling their swing. We stayed really disciplined at the plate and we didn’t swing at bad pitches. That’s what is going to happen.”
Chaz Poppy started things off for the Roughriders in the second with a leadoff home run to left-center field. Jeffry Mercado added a sacrifice fly before Chambers scored on a bases loaded walk.
Frankie Circello followed with a two-run single and Gray capped the big inning with a three-run double off the right-field wall.
The Roughriders’ nine-run third started when Patrick hit a leadoff triple and scored on a passed ball. Gavin Glasgow later produced a deep sacrifice fly to center field. Rod Criss knocked in one off a single before Mercado scored on a passed ball and Gray added an RBI single.
Chambers then corked an RBI double off the left field wall, while Patrick launched a mammoth three-run shot to right field to help the Roughriders build an 18-1 lead.
“I knew it was gone,” Gray said. “Josh just hits high-towering home runs. Whenever you see it off the bat, you just sit there and watch.”
“We talk about winning twos: winning two-strike at-bats and winning with two outs,” Lallemand added. “If you can do that, you can play for championships. I think that’s something I have seen over my time here. That’s why this club is really good. They smell the blood in the water and keep their foot on the gas.”
Kaleb Hill tossed two innings of one-run ball for Crowder. Zach Voss, Connor Floyd and Breven Yarbro combined to hurl the final three innings, striking out seven while allowing only one run.
“You have to win a sub-regional before you can win a regional championship,” Lallemand said. “We set ourselves in motion there. We got some bullpen guys in the game. They looked sharp. There’s a few guys banged up, but it’s on to the next type deal. Every time we have an injury, somebody steps up. Mercado did that today in the 3-hole for (Peyton) Holt and had a good day. It’s a pretty special group with the depth we have and the way they go about their business everyday.”
