CLAREMORE, Okla. — It has been 327 days since the Crowder College baseball team has played a game.
And boy, the expectations are high this spring.
The Roughriders are the No. 6 team in the country in NJCAA Division I, and Crowder certainly did not waver from those expectations in its season opener.
Crowder's explosive offense picked right up where it left off from last season, racking up 11 hits en route to a 9-4 victory over Vernon College (2-3) on Wednesday afternoon at Rogers State University.
And the bats were clanging early for the Roughriders, who jumped on top with two runs in the opening frame. Vernon pushed across tallies in the fourth and fifth, but Crowder scored three runs over that span for a 5-2 advantage.
The Roughriders added insurance runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth to put the game away.
Leadoff man Logan Chambers went 3-for-5 with three RBI, three doubles and three runs scored while Peyton Holt collected two hits and as many RBI and runs. Trey Harris added a three-run double while Landrey Wilkerson and Ian Ortiz accounted for the rest of Crowder's scoring with RBI hits apiece.
Crowder starting pitcher James Hick gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits over 4 1/3 innings while striking out four batters. Kaleb Hill came on in relief and punched out seven over four innings of one-run ball, and Treshon Paschal recorded the game's final two outs.
Vernon was led by Jhonmy Martinez, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Luke Piper added two hits and scored a run. Starter Clark Candiotti coughed up five earned runs over five innings.
Crowder plays at Labette Community College on Saturday. The start time is to be announced due to weather conditions.
