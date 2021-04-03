SEDALIA, Mo. — Not only does the winning streak continue, but the No. 6 Crowder College baseball team keeps on hitting.
The Roughriders (28-4, 12-0 Region 16) swept State Fair Community College 21-4 and 20-4 in a Region 16 matchup on Saturday afternoon.
Crowder's impressive winning streak extends to 20 games. The Roughriders' last loss came exactly one month ago when they fell 10-2 to No. 5 Johnson County on March 4.
In game one, Crowder exploded for 16 hits and scored 13 runs in the third inning to pull away from the Roadrunners.
All nine hitters collected at least one hit and one RBI. Five individuals finished with two or more hits and six had two or more runs batted in.
Landrey Wilkerson and Peyton Holt paced the offensive onslaught, combining to go 6-for-9 with two home runs, two doubles, nine RBI and six runs scored. Josh Patrick, Frankie Circello and Adamo Stornello all homered and finished with two RBI.
Dylan Carter, the winning pitcher, hurled five innings and struck out eight batters.
Game two saw the Roughriders bang out 14 hits and score seven runs in the third and six in the fifth to help complete the run-rule.
Eight different individuals collected at least a hit in game two and four had two or more knocks. Gavin Glasgow and Holt led the way, going a combined 6-for-8 with a pair of home runs and 11 RBI.
Circello also hit a solo home run for Crowder, while Patrick and Wilkerson collected a hit and two RBI. Logan Chambers went a perfect 3-for-3 with five runs scored.
Caleb Hollister gave up three runs on four hits in two innings and picked up the win. Jace Presley and Connor Floyd finished it off in relief.
The Roughriders host Connors State at 6 p.m Tuesday.
