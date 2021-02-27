NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team faced perhaps its biggest test so far this season with a matchup against one of the top-ranked NJCAA teams in the country.
And the No. 6 Roughriders (7-3) split the four-game set with No. 2 Iowa Western (2-2). Crowder fell in game one 6-1 to Western before bouncing back in game two 13-3 in Friday’s action.
The Roughriders dropped the first game 8-6 before claiming a 7-4 win in the matinee on Saturday.
IW 6, CC 1
The Reivers jumped on Crowder starter Jacob Misiorowski early, plating three runs in the opening frame.
Peyton Zabel (3 IP) and Caleb Riedel (4 IP) combined to throw all seven innings for Western, allowing one earned run on four hits. The duo punched out 10 batters and limited Crowder’s bats to only four hits.
Noah Hull provided the majority of the damage for Western, collecting a base-hit and three RBI on the day. 9-hole hitter Thomas Bean went 2 for 3 with an RBI while Drew Grindahl produced the Reivers’ other run.
CC 13, IW 3
The Roughriders’ offense recovered in a big way, scoring a season-high 13 runs to run-rule Western.
Chaz Poppy and Jeffry Mercado led the way with two-hit performances while Clayton Gray and Gavin Glasgow combined to go 2 for 5 with six RBI. Poppy launched a home run and finished with three RBI while Mercado plated one and scored twice.
Axel Camacho went the first four innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He struck out six batters and walked three. Maddox Thornton followed with a scoreless inning in relief.
IW 8, CC 6
Like game one, the Reivers’ generated offense early and often and added three insurance tallies in the sixth to hold on late.
Six Western hitters finished with at least a base-hit. Noah Hull and Carter Wright combined for half of those knocks and both scored three times. Evan Martin hit a two-run RBI single while Aaron Staehely, Jaden Brown and Trenton Harris added RBI base-hits.
The Roughriders’ offense amassed 12 hits, including a pinch-hit solo home run by Trey Harris. Gavin Glasglow knocked in two off a run-scoring double while Logan Chambers, Gray and Criss posted multi-hit games.
Evan O’Toole was the game’s winning pitcher, tossing 5 1/3 innings of four-run ball. Noah Manning recorded the final two outs to slam the door.
CC 7, IW 4
Starter James Hicks dazzled in the finale to lift Crowder to the series split.
Hicks, a 6-foot-2, 165-pounder, right-hander fanned eight over seven innings of one-run ball. He walked zero batters and yielded just five hits.
Criss, who prepped at Staley High School in Kansas City, slugged two solo shots to ignite the Roughriders’ offensive attack. Chambers went 2 for 5 with an RBI while Josh Patrick, Poppy and Glasglow produced run-scoring hits.
Thomas McNabb, who was summoned in the eighth, did not record an out and allowed three earned runs on two hits. But Jace Presley and Breven Yarbro were nails, tossing scoreless innings apiece to put the nail in the coffin.
Crowder is back in action at Fort Scott at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
