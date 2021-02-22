EDMOND, Okla. — The Crowder baseball team didn't seem fazed by a two-week layoff due to winter weather.
No. 6 Crowder (4-0) picked right up where they left off, claiming two seven-inning games over the weekend. The Roughriders collected a resounding 8-1 win over Cloud County Community College in game one and knocked off Butler Community College in a 12-9 victory on Sunday at the University of Central Oklahoma.
CC 8, CCCC 1
The Roughriders' offense hung up a six-spot in the second frame and depended on the left arm of Kaleb Hill to navigate through the majority of the contest.
Seven of Crowder's nine hitters collected hits, spearheaded by cleanup man Landrey Wilkerson who went 1-for-4 with a single and two RBI while leadoff man Logan Chambers smashed an RBI double and came around to score twice in the game.
Clayton Gray and Jeffry Mercado also picked up RBI singles apiece while Peyton Holt produced an RBI.
Hill, a transfer from Ole Miss two years ago, proved why he's a highly-recruited prospect. Armed with a fastball that touches 91 miles per hour, curveball, changeup and a split, he tossed five three-hit frames and struck out two batters to pick up the win for the Roughriders.
Cole Agemy slammed the door by throwing the final two innings, yielding one earned run on two hits. He fanned four over that span.
CC 12, BC 9
The Roughriders played comeback from the onset in game two, knotting the score at 4 in the third inning and taking the lead thanks to a three-run sixth to defeat Butler County.
Chambers' bat was the story of the game. He went 3-for-5 with two long balls, a whopping five RBI and three runs scored to account for the majority of his team's run production.
The left-handed bat now has eight extra-base hits on the young season, including five doubles and three home runs.
Also for Crowder, Rod Criss went a perfect 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI while Trey Harris notched an RBI triple. Mercado went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Wilkerson recorded an RBI single.
James Hicks drew the start for Crowder, going 4 1/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on as many hits. He struck out five batters and was followed in relief by Jace Presley, Leighton Alexander and Breven Yarbro, who hurled the next 1 2/3 innings.
The trio gave up a combined three earned runs on two hits. Chandler Ashby tossed a scoreless top of the seventh to pick up the win.
The Roughriders are back in action at McLennan Community College with a twin bill, starting at noon Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.