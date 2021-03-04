NEOSHO, Mo. — No. 15 Johnson County Community College jumped on Crowder pitching early en route to a 10-2 victory on Thursday afternoon.
The Cavaliers (8-0) banged out eight hits and were led by Noah Cook and Alex Austin with a home run apiece. Cook finished with two RBI and scored three runs while Austin had a team-high three RBI and scored twice.
Jake Grauberger and Brevon Lee also had run-scoring hits for Johnson County.
Starter Matt Ronnebaum set the stone on the mound, fanning six batters over four shutout frames.
Max Chapman, Mikal Ashley and Jay Long combined to throw the final four innings in relief, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits.
The Roughriders (8-4) amassed nine hits with Logan Chambers and Gavin Glasgow putting together two-hit games apiece. Glasgow drove in one Crowder run, and the other scored on an error.
Crowder starter Gage Singer allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits over 3 1/3 innings of work.
Crowder hosts Colby Community College for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.
