It was a tough night at the office as the Joplin girls basketball team traveled to seventh-ranked Nixa in Class 6 and fell 74-18 on Thursday.
The Eagles (3-16) fell behind 43-14 at the half. They were led in scoring by Isabella Yust and Bailey Ledford with six apiece.
Nixa (15-4) opened the game with a 26-point first quarter. The top-10 squad finished with four players in double figures: Lilly Mahy (12), Laila Grant (16), Karis Ferguson (10) and Sadie Conway (15).
Joplin will go to Neosho on Monday for its next game.
