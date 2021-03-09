CHANUTE, Kan. — The wind was gusting out heavily toward the outfield, and the Crowder College baseball team took full advantage.
The No. 7 Roughriders (13-4) slugged a whopping 11 home runs to upend Neosho County Community College 18-8 on Tuesday afternoon.
Logan Chambers, Josh Patrick and Chaz Poppy each hit two solo shots to lead Crowder's home run barrage.
Peyton Holt went 2 for 5 with a home run and game-high four RBIs, while Jack Stroth and Frankie Circello added two-run blasts. Landrey Wilkerson went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Trey Harris also popped a solo home run.
The Roughriders' offense amassed 19 hits. The only hitter not to hit a homer in the lineup was Clayton Gray, who finished 2 for 4 with a triple and RBI.
Connor Floyd was the winning pitcher. He struck out five batters, covering 2 2/3 innings of one-run ball.
The Roughriders travel to Jefferson College for a four-game series, starting with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Friday.
