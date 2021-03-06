NEOSHO, Mo. — After a tough loss to Johnson County on Thursday, the Crowder College baseball team recovered well on Saturday afternoon.
The No. 7 Roughriders (10-4) swept Colby Community College (3-6) by scores of 13-4 and 14-3
Crowder plated eight runs in the fourth inning to pull away for the victory in the first game.
Jeffry Mercado paced a nine-hit Roughrider attack, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Logan Chambers added two hits and a pair of RBI while Chaz Poppy, Gavin Glasgow and Ian Ortiz collected hits and drove in two runs apiece.
Starter Dylan Carter worked five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits to earn the win. The right-hander struck out four. Maddox Thornton finished with two scoreless innings in relief.
In the finale, the Roughriders scored early and often to earn a run-rule victory.
Crowder pushed across five tallies total in the first two innings and nine runs combined in the fifth and sixth.
Mercado turned in a monster performance at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with a double, home run and six RBI. Rod Criss added a three-run blast while Chambers went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.
Kaleb Hill struck out 11 batters over six innings of three-run ball.
Crowder and Colby play another doubleheader today at noon.
