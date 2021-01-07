No. 8 Thomas Jefferson off to 7-1 start

The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team has become no stranger to winning, posting 19-win seasons the last two years.
But entering the 2020-21 campaign, the Cavaliers were forced to replace a three-player senior class that made up 62% of the team’s scoring last year.
No problem.
Thomas Jefferson’s has more than made up that margin with the likes of Dhruv Gheewala, Webb City transfer Caden Myers, 6-foot-5 center Jay Ball and sharpshooter Drew Goodhope leading the Cavaliers to a 7-1 start and a No. 8 ranking in Class 1 entering the New Year..
“We’re off to a pretty hot start,” Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers said. “Adding Caden to our roster has really helped. Drew has stepped up and helped fill that scoring void. Our guard play has been better than I expected, and our post player is coming along, too. We’re really excited about where we are at right now and the way things are going.”
Gheewala, a senior who entered this season with 1,039 career points, paces the team in points (15.8), rebounds (7.8), assists (4.2) and steals (3.8).
“He’s been a leader for us, honestly, since he joined the team as a freshman,” Myers said. “He’s always scored for us. He’s definitely an offensive-minded kid, but now that he is in his senior year, his maturity level and having that leadership is just huge for our team.”
Caden Myers, the son of TJ’s coach, has taken over the reins at point guard, replacing longtime point guard Chase Kellenburger. He’s averaging nearly 14 points per game to go along with three rebounds and nearly four assists.
“He’s come in and done a really nice job for us taking care of the ball and getting us in our offenses,” Myers said. “He’s had some pretty big games for us while scoring the ball. He’s been a big addition for us.”
Coach Myers said Ball has been a big factor inside for the Cavaliers. averaging 12 points and four rebounds per game. Goodhope is averaging 10.1 points while leading the team with 15 3-pointers in 28 attempts.
Also for Thomas Jefferson, Kelsey Atteberry and Noah Hamlett are chipping in four points apiece.
Thomas Jefferson averages 64.4 points while allowing just 45 points.
“When you look back at our big games offensively, it all starts on the defensive end,” Coach Myers said. “We’re a transition basketball team. Our defense sets the tone and we’ve played some really good defense at times and not so good defense. Those big offensive nights stem completely from how well we are playing defensively.”
Myers said he feels like his team is back at “ground zero” after going 27 days since its last game at Everton on Dec. 8. The Cavaliers returned to action on Tuesday against Ozark 7 foe Wheaton — also its first conference game of the season — and won 61-53.
“The COVID thing got us there,” Myers said. “We didn’t get to practice and then we had Christmas break and finals week. A lot of things factored into, but we’ve had 27 days off. Right now, we’re trying to pick up where we left off before the break and trying to get our lungs and our legs back. You can practice all you want, but you can’t simulate games until you get in them. Xs and Os wise, I was fairly happy with how we played against Wheaton. I like the direction we are going as long as we continue to move forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.