MIAMI, Okla. — No. 7 Butler Community College struck first and built a 21-0 lead in the first half before going on to defeat No. 13 Trinity Valley CC 33-23 in the NJCAA Midwest Classic Bowl on Sunday at Red Robertson Field.
Butler scored the only points in the first quarter before building a 21-0 lead with less than eight minutes to play in the first half. Trinity Valley cut the lead to eight by the intermission and got as close as five in the third quarter before Butler pulled away for the win.
Butler quarterback Nick Davenport scored from 7 yards out with 9:11 in the first quarter to take the lead before Adarius Thomas added a 2-yard rushing score early in the second to push the Grizzlies’ lead to 14-0. Davenport found Romello Kimbrou on a 9-yard passing score with 7:41 to play in the first half to push the advantage to 21-0.
Trinity Valley got on the board with 5:05 to play in the second after quarterback Jeremy Hunt scored from a yard out, with kicker Eddie Godina connecting on field goals from 56 yards with 49 seconds left and from 25 yards out with one second to play to send both teams into the locker room with the Grizzlies on top of the Cardinals 21-13.
Butler came up with a blocked punt for a touchdown with 8:20 to play in the third quarter to push the lead to 28-13 before 10 unanswered points by Trinity Valley — a 2-yard rushing score from Cordick Dunn and a 42-yard field goal by Godina — cut the lead to 28-23 by the start of the fourth quarter.
It was all Grizzlies in the final stanza, as kicker Jacob Abel was good from 35 yards out with 5:41 left in regulation before Butler recorded a safety with 4:33 left to wrap the scoring.
Thomas led Butler in rushing with 178 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries, while Davenport, who was 7-for-16 with a touchdown and interception, picked up 37 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries.
Hunt completed 20-of-48 passes for 222 yards and an interception. Deshon Moreaux caught five passes for 73 yards to lead the Cardinals. Ja’Quan Tills rushed 13 times for 77 yards.
