The news officially broke on Monday afternoon — one week after Crowder College had jumped to No. 2 in the NJCAA Division I baseball poll, and a little more than a month before the scheduled end of a regular season the team once thought it was guaranteed in full.
Crowder head coach Travis Lallemand was at the school cafeteria with his wife around lunchtime when he received a phone call from his athletics director, John Sisemore. It led to a conversation that, as Lallemand put it, stopped him dead in his tracks.
“It was hard to answer those phone calls by that point, because you figured that conversation you were afraid of was coming,” Lallemand said.
Lallemand doesn’t remember the exact words that were said to him, but the message was painfully clear — no more baseball.
A promising season was over before the Roughriders had an opportunity to play it through, and it came in result of the NJCAA’s mandate to cancel all spring sports competition for the remainder of the academic year due to the global outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Crowder was 23-3 when the season was called off. On record, it was the Roughriders’ best start to a campaign in program history.
“The simplest way to put it is it really stings,” Lallamand said. “I understand there are bigger things in the world, but right now, I feel for those kids. This club was pretty special in a lot of ways. They’re good players and even better kids. … They deserved to keep playing and work toward their goals. But that’s obviously out of their hands, and there’s nobody you can point to and blame.”
The initial action the NJCAA took as the COVID-19 situation developed was a suspension of all spring sports competition until April 3. The ensuing decision to cancel all spring competition outright came three days later.
“The hope was they would reevaluate on April 3rd and move forward (with the season) from there,” Lallemand said. “But obviously things started to escalate and they couldn’t allow that for whatever purposes. I think they made the right decision. It’s just tough to deal with.”
Adding to the anguish of a lost season were the high expectations for Crowder, which was already establishing itself as one of the best offensive teams in the country. The Roughriders ranked first nationally in runs scored (270) and runs batted in (230), third in home runs (43) and slugging percentage (.626), fifth in triples (14), 14th in hits (249), 16th in on-base percentage (.453), and 17th in doubles (51) and batting average (.338).
The Roughriders had nine individuals batting .325 or better. Freshmen Logan Chambers and Landrey Wilkerson led the team with averages of .460 and .417, respectively.
Lallemand estimated that nearly all of his players were in contact with recruiters at four-year colleges. It’s yet to be known if a shortened season will affect their recruitment moving forward.
Fortunately for the players who are in need of more exposure on the recruiting trail, Crowder signed up for a Synergy Sports Technology service that keeps game film on file for college recruiters to use as a scouting tool.
“It does help,” Lallemand said. “In the last two days especially, the volume of phone calls has kicked up quite a bit. The one thing I can do is tell coaches to go watch our guys on Synergy and see what they think. I think it’s going to change recruiting, and I’m glad we signed up for it this season.”
Questions arose about the players potentially losing a year of eligibility due to the canceled season. The NJCAA addressed some of those concerns on Wednesday via a press release, stating “no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation.”
However, other questions remain, according to Lallemand.
“We should find out more (Thursday) if there’s going to be additional scholarship spots allowed, because right now we can only have 24 players on scholarship,” he said. “They may expand that for us, because at this point, anybody who has done their job in recruiting is either full or close to full for their roster next year.
“Nobody will be diminished a year for their participation this spring. So essentially every freshman is still a freshman, and every sophomore is still a sophomore. ... We have to wait and see who can and wants to come back, if any.”
Crowder convened as a team for a final time on Wednesday to turn in uniforms. The players who remain on campus will be headed home to continue their studies online in the coming days.
“Understandably, the kids had a lot of questions, and I did my best to answer them all as best as I could,” Lallemand said. “I’m 44 now. I’ve coached for over 20 years in junior college alone. I can’t tell you I’ve even thought about what something like this would feel like.
“My kids are all leaving town, and I think the relationships and the things we got to do in a short amount of time were pretty special. Just like everybody else, this club is left with a season that’s inconclusive. So everybody says, ‘Man, we would have really been good. We would have made some waves.’ ”
