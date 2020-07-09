The absence of fans at professional sports events has reached Southwest Missouri.
The PGA Korn Ferry Tour and the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper announced Thursday that the 2020 tournament will be played without spectators due to increasing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament will be played July 23-26 at Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield. Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL analyst for CBS Sports, is scheduled to play.
The PCCC fundraising events for almost 50 Ozarks children’s charities will continue, including pro-ams in Springfield and the Branson area. The pro-ams on July 20 and 22 will be the first with pros on either the Korn Ferry Tour or PGA Tour since the tours paused play this past spring with the national shutdown.
In its 31st year, the Price Cutter Charity Championship recently received approval from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to proceed with spectators. Working daily with the Korn Ferry Tour, the tournament team developed safety protocols for spectators, players, volunteers and staff that would allow for limited fan attendance.
However, the changing climate surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic forced Tour and tournament officials to move forward without spectators.
“We tried our absolute best to avoid this scenario, and I’m disappointed for our community,” Executive Director Jerald Andrews said in a release. “However, we hope the community will still rally behind our charities. We will continue to fundraise for them, as team sponsorships remain available for upcoming golf experiences and other events.”
The tournament has awarded more than $16.5 million to Ozarks children’s charities in the past 30 years, including more than $952,000 from the 2019 event.
