Through two weeks of the season, No. 22 Pittsburg State has faced plenty of adversity.
The Gorillas held sizable leads in the second half against Central Oklahoma and Emporia State, only to see both teams rally. Pittsburg State booted a game-winning football as time expired in the opener, but after the Hornets tied the game early in the fourth quarter at 23-23, the Gorillas scored the final 24 points to pull away for a 2-0 record.
One thing is certain, Pittsburg State coach Tim Beck believes his team can use those wins down the road in the MIAA schedule.
“I think they are huge for us in terms of adversity,” Beck said. “We have seen a lot of adversity these first couple of weeks. Sometimes, there are years where you don’t have it for long stretches and you’re not sure how your team is going to handle it. … I think it is very healthy for our team to go through those things, and there has been a lot of things we can learn from, so hopefully it will benefit us throughout the season.”
The defense played a large role when Pittsburg State pulled away from Emporia State, coming away with five sacks and three interceptions, with Webb City product KiAnte Hardin responsible for two of them. Hardin sealed the win with a 45-yard pick-6 with less than four minutes to play.
“It is a really good feeling when big plays happen like that (on defense),” Pittsburg State senior defensive end Cole Morris said. “It is a sense of relief, not a sense to relax or feel comfortable. But it definitely a great feeling to see those great players make big plays.”
“He is a great player who makes a huge impact and can do a lot of things,” Beck said. “The second pick he got, we have to give the guys up front a lot of credit for that by pressuring the quarterback. … KiAnte is a lot like a lot of our guys. If we can keep them healthy, without dealing with a lot of nagging injuries, they give us a lot better chance to win.”
Pittsburg State has used sophomore quarterback Brandon Mlekus in the veer offense, while sprinkling in the tempo offense with redshirt freshman quarterback Mak Sexton to keep teams off balance. Beck believes both styles of offense play off each other well.
“Emporia got tired at times when we had Mak in the game running our Mayday offense, using just four or five plays to get into the red zone,” Beck said. “It happened so fast, then all of sudden we run out two-tight end personnel, and now they have to line up and defend that. It gives us an advantage.”
The Gorillas head into a matchup with Northeastern State (0-2) scheduled for 7 tonight at Carnie Smith Stadium. The RiverHawks lost 51-14 to Emporia State in the opener and 70-7 to Central Missouri in Week 2.
“We are trying to shut down the run game and put them in third-down situations to throw the ball,” Morris said. “They have some playmakers we need to take care of, but if we can get them into third down, I think we will have a pretty good chance.”
“I have known (Northeastern State coach) J.J. Eckert for a long time,” Beck said. “I recruited him out of high school, and he has known football his entire life. He will have his guys ready to play hard. They haven’t played great the first two weeks, but he is going to continue to work and grind to have his guys ready to go.”
Northeastern State at PSU
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Carnie Smith Stadium
Records: PSU 2-0; NSU 0-2
Last week: PSU 47, Emporia State 23; Central Missouri 70, NSU 7
Coaches: Tim Beck, 10th year at PSU (78-30). J.J. Eckert, 1st year at NSU (0-2).
Series: PSU leads 20-12-2 after last year's 45-7 victory at Tahlequah.
Radio: KSHQ (100.7 FM), KWXD (103.5 FM), 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.