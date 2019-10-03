It’s not exactly an unstoppable object colliding with an immovable force, but watching Joplin’s high-scoring offense battle Neosho’s usually-stingy defense at 7 tonight at Junge Field in the homecoming game will be an intriguing matchup.
The No. 3 Eagles (5-0) are scoring 57.5 points per contest this season. The Wildcats (1-4) are giving up 36 points per game on defense, but have only allowed that many points once this season. If you take out the 55-0 loss to Carthage on Sept. 20, teams are averaging 22 points against Neosho.
“Neosho played us very tough last year,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “They are a very physical team. They have a lot of athletes running around on defense especially. I am impressed with the play of their linebackers.”
What allows Neosho to keep games low scoring?
“If we allow them to hold onto the football and go on long drives, it’s going to make things a real challenge,” Jasper said. “Defensively, we have to get off the field and get our offense the ball. I really like what Coach (Leon) Miller does. He keeps things simple and lets his kids play fast and hard.”
With the Wildcats being able to limit teams on the offensive end, Joplin’s ability to wreak havoc both on the ground and through the air should pay dividends. The Eagles are averaging more than 400 yards of offense, rushing for 269 and passing for 170.
“We got our vertical passing game going last week,” Jasper said. “That could be a key factor this week because Neosho’s linebackers are really good. We want to stretch the field vertically and horizontally, so it could take a versatile passing game along with a strong running game.”
The offensive versatility by the Eagles was on display in last week’s 48-7 win over Branson. Quarterback Blake Tash completed 16-of-19 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, with wideout Zach Westmoreland caught a game-high 10 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back Isaiah Davis carried the ball 10 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns, while Nathan Glades rushed for 51 yards and a score on five carries and added 41 yards receiving and a touchdown on three catches.
“We like to take what teams give us in our RPOs,” Jasper said. “With Branson packing the box, it allowed us to get the ball to the perimeter in a hurry, giving our athletes an opportunity in space.”
Joplin’s first-team defense has had back-to-back solid performances, allowing just seven points in the past two weeks after holding Republic to a touchdown in the second quarter in Week 4 and blanking Branson in the first half last week. The second-team defense was on the field for the second half in both wins.
The biggest key on defense for the Eagles will be corralling the Wildcats’ rushing attack, built around quarterback Gage Kelley, fullback Drayke Perry and running back Bret Camerer.
“They run out a lot of power formations,” Jasper said. “We just have to make we understand how to lineup against all their formations. We have to be physical up front, gap-sound and tackle well. Even though (Gage Kelley) isn’t super big, he is very slippery. He breaks a ton of tackles.”
