Through the first third of the season the Joplin Eagles are 3-0 and ranked third in Class 6.
The Eagles have recorded wins over Webb City and Carthage, arguably the two toughest opponents they will face in the regular season, and sit atop the Central Ozark Conference.
“It is kind of hard to think about the big picture with everything that is going on,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “We feel really good about being 3-0.”
While the record may be perfect, there are always areas of improvement after three weeks of the season.
“We know we still have a lot of things that we need to clean up,” Jasper said. “We need to really focus on what started this entire run a couple of years ago. We have to get better each week because our kids have big goals. If we don’t keep getting better, we don’t have a shot at reaching those goals.
“We have to stay focused. We are in a position that we haven’t been in since I have been here. As the head coach, I believe in the leaders we have. I believe we will continue to work hard at getting better, but until you see it, because this is new to us, it is an unknown.”
The Eagles turn their attention to Republic (1-2) in a road contest scheduled for 7 tonight.
The Tigers are coming off a 55-48 loss to Carl Junction and are led on offense by senior quarterback Lucas Hayes, who has completed 45-of-77 passes for 559 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 390 yards and eight touchdowns on 65 carries.
“He is aggressive,” Jasper said. “He is a good decision maker, and right or wrong, he lives with those decisions. He has a little shiftiness to him, but when he gets north-to-south, he goes. He runs hard and is very athletic. He is a true dual-threat guy.”
Defensively, the Tigers typically run a 4-3, but Jasper believes the Eagles will see plenty of 3-4, much like last season.
“It’s a funny thing because (in the film) we saw, they play a four-man front,” Jasper said. “But they did the same thing last season and then played us in a three-man front. So, that is kind of what we are expecting to see. If they do come out in a four-man front, we will be fine because our defense is a four.”
In order for Joplin to continue its success against Republic, Jasper believes physicality is a major key.
“Offensively, we have to continue to execute, but we have to place a premium on being the more physical team up front,” Jasper said. “Defensively, we have to be physical and tackle better than we did last week.”
INJURY UPDATES
Senior defensive end James Boyd and sophomore linebacker Lonnie Watkins will both miss the remainder of the season with knee injuries. The Eagles will use Marcelino Puente at linebacker and have a rotation on players to fill the void at defensive end.
