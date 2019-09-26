The fifth installment of the 2019 season has the Class 6 third-ranked Joplin Eagles hosting the Branson Pirates.
Scheduled for 7 tonight at Junge Field, the Eagles enter the matchup with an unblemished 4-0 record, coming off a 55-7 rout of Republic. The Pirates started off the season with a win but have lost three straight, including a 42-0 defeat to Webb City last week.
“We’ve had a good week of practice and want that to show up against Branson,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “That is the key thing at this point in the season. We want to keep improving and stay focused.”
Joplin’s offense is putting up 46 points per game, while averaging 286 yards on the ground and 155 yards through the air.
“We are really happy with the balance of our offense,” Jasper said. “We have multiple running backs and multiple receivers with a lot of talent. We have been really pleased, not only with our skill positions, but with our offensive linemen, as well.”
Isaiah Davis leads the Eagles with 650 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, while Nathan Glades, who also is second on the team in receiving with 140 yards, has rushed for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Blake Tash has completed 46-of-65 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns. Zach Westmoreland leads Joplin with 26 receptions for 340 yards and four scores.
The Eagle defense is surrendering 26 points per game, including 55 given up to Carthage in Week 3. The seven points allowed against Republic last week was the lowest of the year.
“We wanted to have a really good showing after the Carthage game,” Jasper said. “I feel like we did that, and we just want to keep building from there.”
Holden Ledford leads the team with 43 total tackles, while Elijah Eminger has 38 and Scott Lowe 36. Joplin has seven sacks on the season, with Jacob Prosser leading the team with two. Westmoreland has two interceptions, one going for a touchdown, and the Joplin defense has an additional seven fumbles recovered, three of them by Donovahn Watkins, for nine total turnovers through four games.
“Forcing turnovers is something we have been pretty successful at the last three years,” Jasper said. “That comes from working hard at it in practice, and Coach (Nick) Reid dialing up pressure at the right time.”
The Pirates, putting up 17 points a game in a multiple offense, have passed for 469 yards this season and rushed for 650. Dalton Muenchau has completed 31-of-61 passes for 416 yards and four touchdowns. Branson’s leading rusher Jay Hill has accumulated 491 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 56 carries but missed last week’s game against Webb City with a leg injury. Payton McCormick was the primary rusher in that game and has amassed 111 yards this season. Brady Blackwell has caught 16 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.
“They have a quarterback who can throw the ball down the field really well,” Jasper said. “Blackwell can flat-out go and get the ball, too. He is 6-foot-3 and can high-point it. When they are running on all cylinders, they are tough.
“Jay Hill could play, so you never know. We assume he is going to play, but we understand what they do as a team if he doesn’t play. We will adjust accordingly.”
Branson’s defense runs a four-man front and is allowing 26.5 points per contest.
“They like to bring blitzes and pressures from a variety of areas,” Jasper said. “Last year, they even used a 3-3 stack against us, so they could bring different types or pressure. We have to be true to our zone this week and pick it up.”
