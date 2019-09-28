For the second straight week, No. 3 Joplin forced a running clock by the start of the second half.
The Eagles (5-0) put it on Branson (1-4) early with three touchdowns in the first quarter and followed up with four more in the second to take a 48-0 lead by the intermission. The Pirates got on the scoreboard in the third quarter before the Eagles finished off the 48-7 win.
“I was really proud of our effort and the way we came out,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “There were some things we needed to clean up, but I think we played really hard defensively and executed well offensively.”
With the running clock enforced, that also meant the Joplin starters were pulled at halftime for the second consecutive week, giving the second units a chance for meaningful snaps.
“If we can do that in the regular season and play a lengthy postseason, that really accelerates the growth of our younger guys,” Jasper said. “It really helps us out for the future.”
Joplin came out against tendency to start the game, using a heavy aerial assault to establish the offense. Quarterback Blake Tash completed all seven of his passes on the drive, with five going to wideout Zach Westmoreland, while running back Isaiah Davis sprinkled in a 22-yard gain and capped the drive with a one-yard rushing score to put the Eagles up 7-0 with 8:26 to play in the first.
“We were just trying to take what they gave us,” Jasper said. “They stacked the box a little bit and gave us a favorable look for the pass on our RPO. Blake did a good job executing and our receivers did a great job blocking downfield. Those plays don’t work if they aren’t blocking.”
On Joplin’s second drive, Tash hit Westmoreland over the middle of the field, with Westmoreland making two defenders miss at the 10 before finding the end zone for a 26-yard score to give the Eagles a 13-0 advantage.
Running back Nathan Glades made it a three-score game when he ripped off a 31-yard rushing touchdown with 3:07 to play in the first to push the lead to 19-0. Glades finished with 50 rushing yards on five carries and added three receptions for 41 yards.
Joplin’s first possession of the second quarter ended with a two-yard touchdown on a dive up the middle by Davis, who rushed for 99 yards on 10 carries, to give the Eagles a 26-0 lead.
Tash and Westmoreland hooked up again for a long score when Tash heaved a pass up the near sideline and dropped it over the shoulder of Westmoreland, who crossed the goal line in stride for a 32-0 lead at the 3:46 mark of the second quarter. Westmoreland caught a game-high nine passes for 135 yards.
“We haven’t ran too many fades this year, but that one felt great,” Westmorland said. “It was probably one of the best throws I’ve ever seen from Blake.”
Tash completed 15-of-18 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns, the last coming with two minutes left in the opening half. He found Glades in the flat, with Glades evading tackles on the way to a 30-yard score.
“The passing game was huge for us tonight,” Tash said. “When we came out passing to start the game, it wasn’t new, but it was something that we don’t usually do. That is what we worked on all week at practice. We knew they were going to try to come out and stop is, but we were ready for it.”
Joplin’s first-team defense, which hasn’t allowed a point the last two games, got in on the scoring when defensive back Elijah Eminger picked off Branson quarterback Dalton Muenchau at the Pirate 20 and returned it for a touchdown with 1:45 left in the half to balloon the lead to 48-0.
“I picked it and was almost surprised I had the ball,” Eminger said with a laugh. “It felt like I ran 1,000 miles to get to the end zone, and when I scored I just bent over. I couldn’t believe it happened.”
Joplin’s defense limited Branson to 157 yards of offense (109 passing, 48 rushing), held the Pirates to 2-for-10 on third-down conversions and forced the only turnover. Eminger led the team with five tackles, while Davis finished with four. Jacob Prosser had a sack and two tackles for loss.
“We preach the little stuff, especially after (the Carthage game),” Eminger said. “We had to fix a lot of things, but we are playing a lot better. We are doing the little things right, like reading our keys and not missing tackles.”
Tristain Pierce completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Colton Cooper in the third quarter with the second units on the field for both teams.
Joplin48Branson7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.