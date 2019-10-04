Through the first quarter of action, it was a battle between the Joplin offense and defense to see which unit could get off the field the quickest.
No. 3 Joplin’s offense ran 14 plays that resulted in 28 points in the first quarter, while the defense was on the field for 15 snaps without allowing a score. The Eagles ultimately ran away from Neosho 56-21 in the homecoming game to stay perfect on the season.
“I was really happy with how we started because sometimes you worry about homecoming week, with everything going on and the shorter practice on Wednesday, about how your kids are going to come out,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “To their credit, they played really well, fought really hard and executed well, particularly in the first quarter.”
“Joplin is an awfully good football team with an awful lot of weapons,” Neosho coach Leon Miller said. “They have speed all over the field, and I think that was part of our problem early. Our kids weren’t prepared for that. We haven’t seen it all year and we can’t simulate it in practice. I was proud of their effort. This team never quits and will always keep fighting.”
Joplin (6-0) needed just three plays to get on the board as quarterback Blake Tash hit running back Nathan Glades on two swing passes for gains of 29 and 25 yards before Tash took the ball on keeper for a 13-yard score to put the Eagles on top 7-0 just 38 seconds into the game.
Joplin’s defense forced Neosho (1-5) into the game’s first turnover three plays into the Wildcats’ opening drive when quarterback Gage Kelley fumbled the ball to Joe Pal. Four plays later, Tash passed to the flat to find wideout Zach Westmoreland, who weaved his way 22 yards to the end zone to make the score 14-0 with 9:06 to play in the first.
After a three-and-out by Neosho, Joplin needed just two plays to find the end zone when Tash completed 24-yard pass over the middle to Westmoreland for a score.
Following a second consecutive three-and-out, running back Isaiah Davis capped a five-play, 49-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles a 28-0 lead with 2:49 to play.
“It is really special to play on an offense like this,” Tash said. “It is a quick-hitting offense with a lot of big plays made by big-time athletes. The offensive line played their hearts out tonight, opening up holes in the run game and giving me time in the passing game. They are the key to our offense.”
Neosho reached the scoreboard early in the second period when a fourth down-and-2 snap sailed over Kelley’s head before he picked it up and found a wide-open Sam Cook for a 13-yard score to trim the lead to 28-7. Kelley completed 8-of-10 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Joplin responded with an 11-play, 65-yard drive that culminated in Tash completing a 14-yard fade to Trayshawn Thomas in the end zone to put Joplin up 35-7 with seven minutes left before the intermission.
Davis, who rushed 12 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns, found paydirt from 26 yards out on the ensuing Joplin drive to make the score 41-7 with 4:53 on the clock. History was made on the point-after attempt, as Joplin kicker Garrett Landis’ conversion, making the score 42-7, set a new all-time school record for points by a kicker with 179, surpassing Parkwood’s Alan Cockrell’s mark of 178 from 1978-80.
“I was definitely nervous on that last (point-after try), the one to beat it,” Landis said with a smile. “It was a special feeling hearing it announced to the stadium and listening to the crowd cheering. It was awesome being able to share that moment with all of my brothers on the sideline.”
Glades — five receptions for 110 yards and three rushes for 37 yards and a score — found the end zone from five yards out with 19.7 seconds left to push the lead to 49-7.
Neosho answered right back when Kelley heaved a deep ball down the field that was knocked down by Joplin, but fell into the hands of Quincey Willis for a 51-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 49-13 at the intermission.
Tash and Westmoreland — nine catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns and an interception on defense — hooked up for a 6-yard passing score with 7:57 to play in the third to make the score 56-13, and both team’s second units took over from there. Tash completed 17-of-21 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns to go along with his rushing score.
Racey Shandley crossed the goal line for the Wildcats from 10 yards out in the waning moments to wrap the scoring.
Joplin56Neosho21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.